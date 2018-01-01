10 K-pop Groups on the Rise Globally
A 6-member girl group formed by Starship Entertainment. They are known for their catchy songs and powerful performances
IVE (2021)
Image: Starship Entertainment
A 9-member girl group formed by Mnet's survival show Girls Planet 999. They are known for their diverse talents and visuals
Kep1er (2022)
Image: WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment.
A 7-member girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. They are known for their experimental sound and unique concept
NMIXX (2022)
Image: JYP Entertainment
A 5-member girl group formed by Source Music and HYBE. They are known for their powerful vocals and visuals
LE SSERAFIM (2022)
Image: Source Music
A 7-member boy group formed by BELIFT LAB. They are known for their energetic performances and catchy songs
ENHYPEN (2020)
Image: BELIFT LAB
A 5-member boy group formed by Big Hit Music. They are known for their unique sound and experimental concepts
TXT (2019)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
An 8-member boy group formed by JYP Entertainment. They are known for their self-produced music and creative performances
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids (2018)
A 8-member boy group formed by KQ Entertainment. They are known for their powerful performances and addictive songs
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ (2018)
A 5-member girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. They are known for their girl crush concept and catchy songs
ITZY (2019)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
A 4-member girl group formed by SM Entertainment. They are known for their futuristic concept and catchy songs
aespa (2020)
Image: SM Entertainment