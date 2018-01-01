Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 24, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop Groups on the Rise Globally

A 6-member girl group formed by Starship Entertainment. They are known for their catchy songs and powerful performances

IVE (2021)

Image: Starship Entertainment

A 9-member girl group formed by Mnet's survival show Girls Planet 999. They are known for their diverse talents and visuals

Kep1er (2022)

Image: WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment.

A 7-member girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. They are known for their experimental sound and unique concept

 NMIXX (2022)

Image: JYP Entertainment

A 5-member girl group formed by Source Music and HYBE. They are known for their powerful vocals and visuals

LE SSERAFIM (2022)

Image: Source Music

A 7-member boy group formed by BELIFT LAB. They are known for their energetic performances and catchy songs

ENHYPEN (2020)

Image: BELIFT LAB

A 5-member boy group formed by Big Hit Music. They are known for their unique sound and experimental concepts

 TXT (2019)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

An 8-member boy group formed by JYP Entertainment. They are known for their self-produced music and creative performances

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids (2018)

A 8-member boy group formed by KQ Entertainment. They are known for their powerful performances and addictive songs

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ (2018)

A 5-member girl group formed by JYP Entertainment. They are known for their girl crush concept and catchy songs

ITZY (2019)

Image: JYP Entertainment

A 4-member girl group formed by SM Entertainment. They are known for their futuristic concept and catchy songs

aespa (2020)

Image: SM Entertainment

