10 K-pop Groups That Revolutionized the Industry
Breaking boundaries with their genre-defying music, social activism, and global influence, BTS redefined K-pop's reach, earning the title "The Biggest Boy Band in the World."
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
Known for their powerful performances and intricate choreography, EXO's innovative blend of pop, R&B, and electronic sounds set new standards in the industry
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO
Pioneers of the "Hallyu Wave," Girls' Generation captivated international audiences with their catchy tunes, polished performances, and iconic fashion
Image: SM Entertainment
Girls' Generation
Trailblazers of K-pop's modern era, BIGBANG's bold experimentation with music styles and fashion influenced countless artists and reshaped the industry landscape
BIGBANG
Image: YG Entertainment
As the first K-pop group to enter the Billboard Hot 100, Wonder Girls' infectious hits and dynamic performances introduced K-pop to a global audience
Wonder Girls
Image: JYP Entertainment
With their exceptional vocals and synchronized dance moves, TVXQ set the standard for K-pop idol groups, paving the way for future generations of artists
TVXQ
Image: SM Entertainment
BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
Combining fierce charisma with addictive beats, BLACKPINK made waves globally, becoming the highest-charting female K-pop group on the Billboard Hot 100
Renowned for their innovation in music and fashion, SHINee's genre-defying sound and captivating performances solidified their status as K-pop legends
SHINee
Image: SM Entertainment
Bold, fierce, and unapologetic, 2NE1 challenged conventions with their empowering anthems and unique style, leaving an indelible mark on K-pop culture
2NE1
Image: YG Entertainment
Trailblazers in the "idol group" concept, Super Junior's diverse talents and international appeal laid the foundation for K-pop's global expansion
Super Junior
Image: SM Entertainment