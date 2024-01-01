Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Groups to Watch for in 2024

The latest sub-unit of NCT, managed by SM Entertainment, is NCT Tokyo. This six-member group features Sion, Riku, Yushi, Daeyoung, Ryo, and Sakuya

Image:  SM Entertainment

NCT New Team (NCT Tokyo)

Formed via The Debut: Dream Academy, KATSEYE, a global girl group under Geffen Records, and HYBE America, consists of Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae

Image:  Geffen Records

KATSEYE

Created through JTBC and HYBE’s R U Next? show, I’LL-IT, a BE:LIFT Lab group, includes Yunah, Minju, Moka, Youngseo, Wonhee, and Iroha

Image:  BE:LIFT Lab

I’LL-IT

JYP Entertainment presents the four-member pre-debut boy band, JYP Loud, formed through the LOUD survival show. Members are Lee Gye Hun, Amaru, Keiju, and Lee Dong Hyeon

JYP Loud

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Born from the A2K survival show, the US-based global girl group VCHA is set to debut under JYP Entertainment

VCHA

Image:  JYP Entertainment

A new MODHAUS venture, ARTMS features members from LOONA: Choerry, Heejin, Jinsoul, and Kim Lip

ARTMS

Image:  MODHAUS

TIOT

Image:  Redstart ENM

Redstart ENM introduces TIOT, a 4-member pre-debut unit consisting of Kim Minseoung, Kim Junhyeon, Hong Keonhee, and Choi Woojin

RBW's upcoming five-member boy group, NXD, comprises members from idol survival programs like Boys Planet and Fantasy Boys: Jaemin, Hiroto, Hyeonggeun, Daehyun, and Yongjoon

NXD

Image:  RBW

A collaborative project between FIFTY FIFTY‘s company and JTBC, aiming to form a new girl group

ATTRAKT’s New Girl Group

Image:  ATTRAKT

SURE PLACE introduces Geenius, an aspiring girl group notable for having three members from Girls Planet 999

Geenius

Image:  SURE PLACE

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here