Pujya Doss

January 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop groups with most attractive members

Each BTS member, from RM to Jungkook, captivates fans worldwide with their distinct charm and handsome features

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

Known for their "visual members," EXO boasts individuals like Kai and Sehun, whose striking looks contribute to the group's overall visual appeal

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO

Comprising Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo, BLACKPINK members are celebrated for their stunning visuals, contributing to the group's global popularity

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK

With members like Cha Eun-woo, ASTRO is recognized for its visually pleasing lineup, captivating fans with their good looks and charming personalities

ASTRO

Image: Fantagio

SEVENTEEN's thirteen members, including Mingyu and Vernon, are known for their diverse and attractive visuals, adding to the group's visual appeal

SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

The members of TWICE, such as Tzuyu and Nayeon, are praised for their beauty and diverse charms, contributing to the group's widespread popularity

TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

With subunits like NCT 127 and NCT Dream, NCT showcases members like Taeyong and Jaehyun, who are recognized for their captivating visuals

NCT

Image: SM Entertainment

GOT7's members, including Jackson and Jinyoung, are admired for their good looks and unique charms, attracting fans both in South Korea and internationally

GOT7

Image: JYP Entertainment

With members like Soobin and Taehyun, TXT is known for its youthful and attractive lineup, appealing to a diverse fanbase

TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The members of ITZY, including Yuna and Ryujin, are praised for their refreshing and stylish appearances, contributing to the group's overall visual appeal

ITZY

Image: JYP Entertainment

