10 K-pop groups with most attractive members
Each BTS member, from RM to Jungkook, captivates fans worldwide with their distinct charm and handsome features
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
Known for their "visual members," EXO boasts individuals like Kai and Sehun, whose striking looks contribute to the group's overall visual appeal
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO
Comprising Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo, BLACKPINK members are celebrated for their stunning visuals, contributing to the group's global popularity
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
With members like Cha Eun-woo, ASTRO is recognized for its visually pleasing lineup, captivating fans with their good looks and charming personalities
ASTRO
Image: Fantagio
SEVENTEEN's thirteen members, including Mingyu and Vernon, are known for their diverse and attractive visuals, adding to the group's visual appeal
SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
The members of TWICE, such as Tzuyu and Nayeon, are praised for their beauty and diverse charms, contributing to the group's widespread popularity
TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
With subunits like NCT 127 and NCT Dream, NCT showcases members like Taeyong and Jaehyun, who are recognized for their captivating visuals
NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
GOT7's members, including Jackson and Jinyoung, are admired for their good looks and unique charms, attracting fans both in South Korea and internationally
GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment
With members like Soobin and Taehyun, TXT is known for its youthful and attractive lineup, appealing to a diverse fanbase
TXT (Tomorrow X Together)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
The members of ITZY, including Yuna and Ryujin, are praised for their refreshing and stylish appearances, contributing to the group's overall visual appeal
ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment