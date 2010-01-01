Heading 3

september 17, 2023

10 K-pop groups with most ‘Gram followers 

A seven-member boy group formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2010. They are known for their catchy songs, elaborate music videos, and social media presence.

Image: BTS Official Instagram 

BTS (@bts.bighitofficial): 73.8M

A four-member girl group formed by YG Entertainment in 2016. They are known for their powerful vocals and dance moves.

Image: BLACKPINK Official Instagram

BLACKPINK (@blackpinkofficial) - 57.3M

A nine-member girl group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015. They are known for their catchy songs and synchronized dancing.

Image: Twice official Instagram

TWICE (@twicetagram) - 28.6M

An eight-member boy group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2017. They are known for their self-produced music and experimental concepts

Stray Kids (@realstraykids) - 26.9M

Image: Stray kids Official Instagram

NCT (@nct) - 26.8M

Image: NCT official instagram

A multinational boy group formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. They are known for their experimental music and diverse lineup

A five-member girl group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2019. They are known for their high-energy performances and unique style.

ITZY (@itzy.all.in.us) 19.5M

Image: ITZY official instagram

A five-member boy group formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2019. They are known for their dark and dreamy concept

Image: TXT official instagram

TXT (@txt_bighit)- 15M

A seven-member boy group formed by Belift Lab in 2020. They are known for their youthful energy and catchy songs

Image: ENHYPEN official instagram

ENHYPEN (@enhypen) - 13.8M

A 13-member boy group formed by Pledis Entertainment in 2015. They are known for their synchronized dancing and diverse musical styles

SEVENTEEN (@seventeen_official)- 12.9M

Image: SEVENTEEN official instagram

A five-member girl group formed by SM Entertainment in 2014. They are known for their versatile concept and catchy songs.

Image: Red Velvet Official instagram

Red Velvet (@redvelvet.official) - 12M

