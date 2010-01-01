10 K-pop groups with most ‘Gram followers
A seven-member boy group formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2010. They are known for their catchy songs, elaborate music videos, and social media presence.
Image: BTS Official Instagram
BTS (@bts.bighitofficial): 73.8M
A four-member girl group formed by YG Entertainment in 2016. They are known for their powerful vocals and dance moves.
Image: BLACKPINK Official Instagram
BLACKPINK (@blackpinkofficial) - 57.3M
A nine-member girl group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015. They are known for their catchy songs and synchronized dancing.
Image: Twice official Instagram
TWICE (@twicetagram) - 28.6M
An eight-member boy group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2017. They are known for their self-produced music and experimental concepts
Stray Kids (@realstraykids) - 26.9M
Image: Stray kids Official Instagram
NCT (@nct) - 26.8M
Image: NCT official instagram
A multinational boy group formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. They are known for their experimental music and diverse lineup
A five-member girl group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2019. They are known for their high-energy performances and unique style.
ITZY (@itzy.all.in.us) 19.5M
Image: ITZY official instagram
A five-member boy group formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2019. They are known for their dark and dreamy concept
Image: TXT official instagram
TXT (@txt_bighit)- 15M
A seven-member boy group formed by Belift Lab in 2020. They are known for their youthful energy and catchy songs
Image: ENHYPEN official instagram
ENHYPEN (@enhypen) - 13.8M
A 13-member boy group formed by Pledis Entertainment in 2015. They are known for their synchronized dancing and diverse musical styles
SEVENTEEN (@seventeen_official)- 12.9M
Image: SEVENTEEN official instagram
A five-member girl group formed by SM Entertainment in 2014. They are known for their versatile concept and catchy songs.
Image: Red Velvet Official instagram
Red Velvet (@redvelvet.official) - 12M