10 K-pop groups with most successful career
Global superstars, BTS blends catchy tunes with meaningful messages. From Dynamite to Butter, their energetic performances and social impact make them a K-pop phenomenon
Image: Big Hit Music
BTS
Known for powerful vocals and slick choreography, EXO dominates with hits like Growl and Love Shot. Their international fanbase reflects their lasting influence
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO
With fierce charisma and chart-topping hits like DDU-DU DDU-DU, BLACKPINK is a global sensation, setting records and captivating audiences worldwide
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK
TWICE charms with catchy melodies and vibrant performances. From Cheer Up to Feel Special, they've become K-pop icons, winning hearts globally
TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment
Known for their versatility, GOT7 delivers energetic performances and heartfelt music. Hard Carry and Not By The Moon showcase their dynamic talent
GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment
Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
A blend of sweetness and charisma, Red Velvet captivates with hits like Red Flavor and Psycho. Their diverse concepts showcase their artistic range.
NCT's innovative concept features sub-units with unique styles. From Kick Back to Hot Sauce, their experimental approach resonates with a global audience
NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
With a perfect balance of vocals and choreography, SEVENTEEN impresses with songs like HOME and Left & Right. Their self-produced content showcases their artistic integrity
SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Renowned for powerful vocals and soulful performances, MAMAMOO shines in songs like HIP and Starry Night. Their musical versatility sets them apart
MAMAMOO
Image: RBW
Stray Kids' bold energy and meaningful lyrics resonate with fans. From God's Menu to Back Door, their powerful performances showcase their unique identity
Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment