Pujya Doss

January 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop groups with most successful career

Global superstars, BTS blends catchy tunes with meaningful messages. From Dynamite to Butter, their energetic performances and social impact make them a K-pop phenomenon

Image: Big Hit Music

BTS

Known for powerful vocals and slick choreography, EXO dominates with hits like Growl and Love Shot. Their international fanbase reflects their lasting influence

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO

With fierce charisma and chart-topping hits like DDU-DU DDU-DU, BLACKPINK is a global sensation, setting records and captivating audiences worldwide

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK

TWICE charms with catchy melodies and vibrant performances. From Cheer Up to Feel Special, they've become K-pop icons, winning hearts globally

TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

Known for their versatility, GOT7 delivers energetic performances and heartfelt music. Hard Carry and Not By The Moon showcase their dynamic talent

GOT7

Image: JYP Entertainment

Red Velvet

Image: SM Entertainment

A blend of sweetness and charisma, Red Velvet captivates with hits like Red Flavor and Psycho. Their diverse concepts showcase their artistic range. 

NCT's innovative concept features sub-units with unique styles. From Kick Back to Hot Sauce, their experimental approach resonates with a global audience

NCT

Image: SM Entertainment

With a perfect balance of vocals and choreography, SEVENTEEN impresses with songs like HOME and Left & Right. Their self-produced content showcases their artistic integrity

SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Renowned for powerful vocals and soulful performances, MAMAMOO shines in songs like HIP and Starry Night. Their musical versatility sets them apart

MAMAMOO

Image: RBW

Stray Kids' bold energy and meaningful lyrics resonate with fans. From God's Menu to Back Door, their powerful performances showcase their unique identity

Stray Kids

Image: JYP Entertainment

