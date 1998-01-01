Heading 3

November 25, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop Groups with numbers in their names

Bursting onto the scene in 1998, 1TYM delivered energetic performances and catchy tunes. "One Time For Your Mind" reflected their youthful spirit

Image: YG Entertainment

1TYM 

Formed in 2008, 2PM rose to stardom with powerful vocals and synchronized dance. "Twenty-Four Seven" symbolized their unwavering dedication

Image: JYP Entertainment

2PM 

Known for smooth vocals, 2AM touched hearts with soulful melodies. "Two After Midnight" captured the quiet introspection in their heartfelt ballads

Image: JYP Entertainment

2AM 

Defying expectations with a unique style, 2NE1 redefined K-pop. "New Evolution" embodied their fearless experimentation

Image: YG Entertainment

2NE1

Exuding positivity, FIFTY FIFTY brings brightness to K-pop. "FIFTY FIFTY" reflects their balanced approach to spreading joy

Image: ATTRAKT

FIFTY-FIFTY 

Radiating cheerfulness, fromis_9 captivates with vibrant energy. "From Idol School 9" embodies their journey and bond formed on a reality show

Image: Stone Music Entertainment

fromis_9 

Self-producing talents define SEVENTEEN. "SEVENTEEN" symbolizes unity and strength in their 13-member collective passion for diverse musical styles

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN

Renowned for acrobatic moves, GOT7 captivates with high-energy performances. "Guardians of the Seven" symbolizes their protective instincts 

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7 

Formed through Produce 48, IZ*ONE captivates with exceptional talent. "IZONE" represents their unique presence shining in the K-pop industry

Image: Off the Record Entertainment

IZ*ONE 

Formed through Produce 101 Season 2, WANNA ONE captured hearts with energetic performances. "WANNA ONE" symbolized their aspiration for success

Image: Swing Entertainment

WANNA ONE 

