10 K-pop Groups with numbers in their names
Bursting onto the scene in 1998, 1TYM delivered energetic performances and catchy tunes. "One Time For Your Mind" reflected their youthful spirit
Image: YG Entertainment
1TYM
Formed in 2008, 2PM rose to stardom with powerful vocals and synchronized dance. "Twenty-Four Seven" symbolized their unwavering dedication
Image: JYP Entertainment
2PM
Known for smooth vocals, 2AM touched hearts with soulful melodies. "Two After Midnight" captured the quiet introspection in their heartfelt ballads
Image: JYP Entertainment
2AM
Defying expectations with a unique style, 2NE1 redefined K-pop. "New Evolution" embodied their fearless experimentation
Image: YG Entertainment
2NE1
Exuding positivity, FIFTY FIFTY brings brightness to K-pop. "FIFTY FIFTY" reflects their balanced approach to spreading joy
Image: ATTRAKT
FIFTY-FIFTY
Radiating cheerfulness, fromis_9 captivates with vibrant energy. "From Idol School 9" embodies their journey and bond formed on a reality show
Image: Stone Music Entertainment
fromis_9
Self-producing talents define SEVENTEEN. "SEVENTEEN" symbolizes unity and strength in their 13-member collective passion for diverse musical styles
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN
Renowned for acrobatic moves, GOT7 captivates with high-energy performances. "Guardians of the Seven" symbolizes their protective instincts
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7
Formed through Produce 48, IZ*ONE captivates with exceptional talent. "IZONE" represents their unique presence shining in the K-pop industry
Image: Off the Record Entertainment
IZ*ONE
Formed through Produce 101 Season 2, WANNA ONE captured hearts with energetic performances. "WANNA ONE" symbolized their aspiration for success
Image: Swing Entertainment
WANNA ONE
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
Boys Over Flowers
Boys Over Flowers