10 K-pop groups with the biggest fandoms

BTS is a seven-member boy group known for their energetic performances, catchy songs, and meaningful lyrics. They are considered to be one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS (ARMY)
BLACKPINK is a four-member girl group known for their powerful performances, stylish fashion, and diverse music. They have also broken numerous records and won many awards
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK (Blinks)
EXO is a nine-member boy group known for their complex stage productions, synchronized choreography, and catchy songs
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO (EXO-L)
TWICE is a nine-member girl group known for their bright and energetic music videos, catchy songs, and positive messages. They have also broken numerous records and won many awards
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE (ONCE)
NCT is a boy group with 23 members, divided into four sub-units: NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, and NCT U. They are known for their experimental music, diverse concepts, and a large number of members
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT (NCTzens)
SEVENTEEN is a thirteen-member boy group known for their self-producing skills, energetic performances, and catchy songs
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN (Carats)
ITZY is a five-member girl group known for their powerful performances, catchy songs, and girl crush concept
ITZY (MIDZY)
Image: JYP Entertainment
NewJeans is a five-member girl group that debuted in August 2022. They have quickly gained popularity for their catchy songs, youthful concept, and stylish fashion. NewJeans is one of the most popular K-pop groups of the fifth generation
Image: ADOR
NewJeans (Bunnies)
Stray Kids is an eight-member boy group known for their self-producing skills, energetic performances, and dark concepts
Stray Kids (STAY)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Red Velvet is a five-member girl group known for their diverse concepts, ranging from cute and bubbly to dark and edgy