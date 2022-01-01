Heading 3

10 K-pop groups with the biggest fandoms

BTS is a seven-member boy group known for their energetic performances, catchy songs, and meaningful lyrics. They are considered to be one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS (ARMY) 

BLACKPINK is a four-member girl group known for their powerful performances, stylish fashion, and diverse music. They have also broken numerous records and won many awards

Image:  YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK (Blinks) 

EXO is a nine-member boy group known for their complex stage productions, synchronized choreography, and catchy songs

Image:  SM Entertainment

EXO (EXO-L) 

TWICE is a nine-member girl group known for their bright and energetic music videos, catchy songs, and positive messages. They have also broken numerous records and won many awards

 Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE (ONCE) 

NCT is a boy group with 23 members, divided into four sub-units: NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, and NCT U. They are known for their experimental music, diverse concepts, and a large number of members

Image:  SM Entertainment

NCT (NCTzens) 

SEVENTEEN is a thirteen-member boy group known for their self-producing skills, energetic performances, and catchy songs

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN (Carats) 

ITZY is a five-member girl group known for their powerful performances, catchy songs, and girl crush concept

ITZY (MIDZY) 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

NewJeans is a five-member girl group that debuted in August 2022. They have quickly gained popularity for their catchy songs, youthful concept, and stylish fashion. NewJeans is one of the most popular K-pop groups of the fifth generation

Image:  ADOR

NewJeans (Bunnies) 

Stray Kids is an eight-member boy group known for their self-producing skills, energetic performances, and dark concepts

Stray Kids (STAY) 

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Red Velvet is a five-member girl group known for their diverse concepts, ranging from cute and bubbly to dark and edgy

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Velvet (ReVeluv) 

