Heading 3

may 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop groups with the highest X followers

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

Followers - 48.6 Million
It is a South Korean boy band known as the Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys), which translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts

Followers - 14 Million
It is a South Korean-Chinese boy band from Seoul that performs primarily in three languages, i.e., Korean, Japanese, and Mandarin

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO 

Followers - 14.7 Million
It is a South Korean boy band created under Big Hit Music. The group has 5 members, namely Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and HueningKai

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

Followers - 11.6 Million
It is a South Korean girl group created under JYP Entertainment. The group has 9 members, namely Jeongyeon, Nayeon, Momo, Jihyo, Sana, Mina, Chaeyoung, Dahyun, and Tzuyu

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE

Followers - 12.6 Million
It is a South Korean boy band created under Pledis Entertainment. The group has 13 members known as the rising group 

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN

Followers - 10.7 Million
It is a South Korean boy band created under SM Entertainment. The group has 23 members and has four sub-units

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT (Neo Culture Technology)

Followers - 9.4 Million
It is a South Korean boy band created under JYP Entertainment. The group has 7 members, namely Yugyeom, Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Youngjae, Jinyoung, and BamBa

GOT7

Image: JYP Entertainment

Followers - 10.7 Million
It is a South Korean boy band (a joint venture between Hybe Corporation and CJ ENM) created under Belift Lab

Image: Belift Lab

ENHYPEN

Followers - 9.9 Million
It is the third sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT which is created under SM Entertainment

NCT DREAM

Image: SM Entertainment

Followers - 9.4 Million
It is a South Korean boy band created under JYP Entertainment. The group has 8 members, namely Lee Know, Bang Chan, Felix, Changbin, Han, Seungmin, Hyunjin, and I.N

Stray Kids

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here