10 K-pop groups with the most followers on X
Followers - 48.3 Million
It is a South Korean boy band known as the Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys), which translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
Followers - 13.7 Million
It is a South Korean-Chinese boy band from Seoul that performs primarily in three languages, i.e., Korean, Japanese, and Mandarin
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO
Followers - 14.1 Million
It is a South Korean boy band created under Big Hit Music. The group has 5 members, namely Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and HueningKai
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT (Tomorrow X Together)
Followers - 11.6 Million
It is a South Korean girl group created under JYP Entertainment. The group has 9 members, namely Jeongyeon, Nayeon, Momo, Jihyo, Sana, Mina, Chaeyoung, Dahyun, and Tzuyu
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
Followers - 11.5 Million
It is a South Korean boy band created under Pledis Entertainment. The group has 13 members known as the rising group
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN
Followers - 10.7 Million
It is a South Korean boy band created under SM Entertainment. The group has 23 members and has four sub-units
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT (Neo Culture Technology)
Followers - 10.7 Million
It is a South Korean boy band (a joint venture between Hybe Corporation and CJ ENM) created under Belift Lab
Image: Belift Lab
ENHYPEN
Followers - 9.4 Million
It is a South Korean boy band created under JYP Entertainment. The group has 7 members, namely Yugyeom, Mark, Jay B, Jackson, Youngjae, Jinyoung, and BamBam
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7
Followers - 9.9 Million
It is the third sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT which is created under SM Entertainment
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT DREAM
Image: JYP Entertainment
Followers - 9.4 Million
It is a South Korean boy band created under JYP Entertainment. The group has 8 members, namely Lee Know, Bang Chan, Felix, Changbin, Han, Seungmin, Hyunjin, and I.N
Stray Kids