10 K-pop Groups With the Most Wholesome Relationships

Known for their brotherly bond, BTS members support each other through thick and thin, fostering a genuine camaraderie that shines both on and off stage

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS

TWICE members share a sister-like connection, often seen lifting each other up with affectionate gestures and genuine support, creating a warm and wholesome atmosphere

Image:  JYP Entertainment

TWICE

SEVENTEEN's strong teamwork and genuine friendship are evident in their interactions, as they prioritize each other's well-being and happiness, fostering a positive group dynamic

Image:  PLEDIS Entertainment

SEVENTEEN

Despite their global success, BLACKPINK maintains a tight-knit bond, evident in their supportive gestures and genuine affection for one another, creating a wholesome group dynamic

BLACKPINK

Image:  YG Entertainment

TXT members share a close-knit bond, often seen engaging in playful interactions and supporting each other's growth, fostering a heartwarming and wholesome group dynamic

TXT (Tomorrow X Together)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

EXO's members have a deep bond built over years of working together, evident in their supportive actions and genuine camaraderie, creating a wholesome and enduring group relationship

EXO

Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's members showcase a warm and supportive relationship, often seen expressing affection and encouragement for one another, fostering a positive and wholesome group dynamic

Red Velvet

Image:  SM Entertainment

GOT7's strong friendship and mutual respect shine through in their interactions, as they support each other's endeavors and create a nurturing and wholesome group atmosphere

GOT7

Image:  JYP Entertainment

NCT's large roster of members maintains a close bond, evident in their playful interactions and genuine camaraderie, fostering a welcoming and wholesome group environment

NCT

Image:  SM Entertainment

GFRIEND members share a strong bond, often seen encouraging and uplifting each other, creating a supportive and wholesome group dynamic that resonates with fans 

GFRIEND

Image:  Source Music

