10 K-pop Groups With the Most Wholesome Relationships
Known for their brotherly bond, BTS members support each other through thick and thin, fostering a genuine camaraderie that shines both on and off stage
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
TWICE members share a sister-like connection, often seen lifting each other up with affectionate gestures and genuine support, creating a warm and wholesome atmosphere
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
SEVENTEEN's strong teamwork and genuine friendship are evident in their interactions, as they prioritize each other's well-being and happiness, fostering a positive group dynamic
Image: PLEDIS Entertainment
SEVENTEEN
Despite their global success, BLACKPINK maintains a tight-knit bond, evident in their supportive gestures and genuine affection for one another, creating a wholesome group dynamic
BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
TXT members share a close-knit bond, often seen engaging in playful interactions and supporting each other's growth, fostering a heartwarming and wholesome group dynamic
TXT (Tomorrow X Together)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
EXO's members have a deep bond built over years of working together, evident in their supportive actions and genuine camaraderie, creating a wholesome and enduring group relationship
EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's members showcase a warm and supportive relationship, often seen expressing affection and encouragement for one another, fostering a positive and wholesome group dynamic
Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
GOT7's strong friendship and mutual respect shine through in their interactions, as they support each other's endeavors and create a nurturing and wholesome group atmosphere
GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment
NCT's large roster of members maintains a close bond, evident in their playful interactions and genuine camaraderie, fostering a welcoming and wholesome group environment
NCT
Image: SM Entertainment
GFRIEND members share a strong bond, often seen encouraging and uplifting each other, creating a supportive and wholesome group dynamic that resonates with fans
GFRIEND
Image: Source Music