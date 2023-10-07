Heading 3

10 K-pop hits for your workout playlist

Explosive beats and powerful lyrics fuel your workout intensity, making it the ultimate anthem for motivation 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

MIC Drop by BTS

BLACKPINK's fierce attitude and high-energy beats keep you pumped up and ready to conquer any challenge 

Image: YG Entertainment

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK

With its electrifying sound and energetic vocals, 2NE1's Fire ignites your workout with passion and determination

Fire by 2NE1

Image: YG Entertainment

This iconic party anthem delivers an adrenaline rush, perfect for powering through your fitness routine 

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG

Image: YG Entertainment

GOT7's dynamic track matches your determination, encouraging you to give your all during each workout

Hard Carry by GOT7

Image: JYP Entertainment

BLACKPINK's debut hit packs a punch, making it the ideal companion for a high-intensity workout

Boombayah by BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

NCT 127's high-energy track revs up your exercise routine, keeping you motivated and moving

Fire Truck by NCT 127

Image: SM Entertainment

Girls' Generation's catchy tune adds a touch of fun while you sweat it out, making workouts more enjoyable

Run Devil Run by Girls' Generation 

Image: SM Entertainment

MOMOLAND's infectious energy in Baam adds a playful twist to your workout, motivating you to keep going

Baam by MOMOLAND

Image: MLD Entertainment

BTS's powerful anthem pushes you to break your limits and rise above, making it the ultimate workout inspiration

Not Today by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

