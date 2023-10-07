Heading 3
Pujya Doss
OCTOBER 07, 2023
10 K-pop hits for your workout playlist
Explosive beats and powerful lyrics fuel your workout intensity, making it the ultimate anthem for motivation
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
MIC Drop by BTS
BLACKPINK's fierce attitude and high-energy beats keep you pumped up and ready to conquer any challenge
Image: YG Entertainment
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK
With its electrifying sound and energetic vocals, 2NE1's Fire ignites your workout with passion and determination
Fire by 2NE1
Image: YG Entertainment
This iconic party anthem delivers an adrenaline rush, perfect for powering through your fitness routine
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG
Image: YG Entertainment
GOT7's dynamic track matches your determination, encouraging you to give your all during each workout
Hard Carry by GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment
BLACKPINK's debut hit packs a punch, making it the ideal companion for a high-intensity workout
Boombayah by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
NCT 127's high-energy track revs up your exercise routine, keeping you motivated and moving
Fire Truck by NCT 127
Image: SM Entertainment
Girls' Generation's catchy tune adds a touch of fun while you sweat it out, making workouts more enjoyable
Run Devil Run by Girls' Generation
Image: SM Entertainment
MOMOLAND's infectious energy in Baam adds a playful twist to your workout, motivating you to keep going
Baam by MOMOLAND
Image: MLD Entertainment
BTS's powerful anthem pushes you to break your limits and rise above, making it the ultimate workout inspiration
Not Today by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
