Pujya Doss

may 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idol English names you didn’t know

Real name Uchinaga Eri, Giselle is known for her versatile vocal range and is a member of the girl group aespa

Image: SM Entertainment

Giselle

Born Yoo Jimin, Karina is the leader of aespa and is recognized for her dancing skills and charismatic stage presence

Image: SM Entertainment

Karina

With the real name Kim Minjeong, Winter is another member of aespa, admired for her vocal talents and visual appeal

Winter 

Image: SM Entertainment

Wonyoung, a member of IVE, goes by the English name Vicky. She’s celebrated for her height, model-like visuals

Vicky 

Image: Starship Entertainment

Taehyun from TXT is sometimes referred to as Terry. He’s known for his sweet voice

Terry 

Image: Big Hit Music

Soobin from TXT has jokingly been called Steve. As the group’s leader, he’s loved for his tall stature and deep voice

Steve 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

ASTRO’s Eunwoo, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, goes by Felix. He’s famous for his acting roles and visual appeal

Felix 

Image: Fantagio

Heeseung from ENHYPEN is known as Ethan. He’s recognized for his all-rounder abilities 

Ethan 

Image:  Belift Lab

Yuna from ITZY has the unique English name Hussey. She’s known for her energetic performances 

Hussey

Image: JYP Entertainment

A member of APRIL, Rachel’s real name is Sung Naeun. She’s known for her drum playing skills 

Rachel 

Image: DSP Media

