10 K-pop idol English names you didn’t know
Real name Uchinaga Eri, Giselle is known for her versatile vocal range and is a member of the girl group aespa
Image: SM Entertainment
Giselle
Born Yoo Jimin, Karina is the leader of aespa and is recognized for her dancing skills and charismatic stage presence
Image: SM Entertainment
Karina
With the real name Kim Minjeong, Winter is another member of aespa, admired for her vocal talents and visual appeal
Winter
Image: SM Entertainment
Wonyoung, a member of IVE, goes by the English name Vicky. She’s celebrated for her height, model-like visuals
Vicky
Image: Starship Entertainment
Taehyun from TXT is sometimes referred to as Terry. He’s known for his sweet voice
Terry
Image: Big Hit Music
Soobin from TXT has jokingly been called Steve. As the group’s leader, he’s loved for his tall stature and deep voice
Steve
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
ASTRO’s Eunwoo, whose real name is Lee Dong-min, goes by Felix. He’s famous for his acting roles and visual appeal
Felix
Image: Fantagio
Heeseung from ENHYPEN is known as Ethan. He’s recognized for his all-rounder abilities
Ethan
Image: Belift Lab
Yuna from ITZY has the unique English name Hussey. She’s known for her energetic performances
Hussey
Image: JYP Entertainment
A member of APRIL, Rachel’s real name is Sung Naeun. She’s known for her drum playing skills
Rachel
Image: DSP Media