10 K-pop Idol Friendships That Warm Our Hearts
Pujya Doss
Known for their tight-knit bond, BTS members share laughs, support, and unforgettable moments, making their squad goals enviable
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's Friendship Circle:
BLACKPINK radiates charisma and confidence, with their squad exuding style, sass, and girl power, setting the standard for fierce friendship
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Glam Gang:
TWICE members spread joy and positivity, with their squad filled with laughter, adventures, and heartwarming moments, making every day brighter
TWICE's Cheerful Crew:
Image: JYP Entertainment
EXO's camaraderie is legendary, with their squad epitomizing loyalty, trust, and brotherhood, creating unforgettable memories both on and off stage
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO's Brotherhood:
Red Velvet's squad is all about spontaneity, creativity, and endless fun, with their bond transcending the stage and filling every moment with joy
Red Velvet's Fun Squad:
Image: SM Entertainment
SEVENTEEN members are each other's biggest fans, with their squad built on encouragement, teamwork, and unwavering support, inspiring fans worldwide
SEVENTEEN's Supportive Squad:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
MAMAMOO's squad is a harmonious blend of talent, friendship, and laughter, with their bond as strong as their mesmerizing vocal performances
MAMAMOO's Vocal Powerhouse:
Image: RBW
ATEEZ's squad is always up for an adventure, with their bond forged through thrilling experiences, laughter, and unforgettable moments around the world
ATEEZ's Adventure Team:
Image: KQ Entertainment
ITZY exudes confidence and empowerment, with their squad radiating self-love, positivity, and fierce energy, inspiring fans to be unapologetically themselves
ITZY's Confidence Crew:
Image: JYP Entertainment
TXT's squad shares dreams, aspirations, and endless support, with their bond reflecting friendship, creativity, and the journey of chasing their dreams together
TXT's Dream Team:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC