june 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idol Friendships That Warm Our Hearts

Pujya Doss

Known for their tight-knit bond, BTS members share laughs, support, and unforgettable moments, making their squad goals enviable

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's Friendship Circle: 

BLACKPINK radiates charisma and confidence, with their squad exuding style, sass, and girl power, setting the standard for fierce friendship

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Glam Gang: 

TWICE members spread joy and positivity, with their squad filled with laughter, adventures, and heartwarming moments, making every day brighter

TWICE's Cheerful Crew: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

EXO's camaraderie is legendary, with their squad epitomizing loyalty, trust, and brotherhood, creating unforgettable memories both on and off stage

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO's Brotherhood: 

Red Velvet's squad is all about spontaneity, creativity, and endless fun, with their bond transcending the stage and filling every moment with joy

Red Velvet's Fun Squad: 

Image: SM Entertainment

SEVENTEEN members are each other's biggest fans, with their squad built on encouragement, teamwork, and unwavering support, inspiring fans worldwide

SEVENTEEN's Supportive Squad: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

MAMAMOO's squad is a harmonious blend of talent, friendship, and laughter, with their bond as strong as their mesmerizing vocal performances

MAMAMOO's Vocal Powerhouse:

Image: RBW

ATEEZ's squad is always up for an adventure, with their bond forged through thrilling experiences, laughter, and unforgettable moments around the world

ATEEZ's Adventure Team: 

Image: KQ Entertainment

ITZY exudes confidence and empowerment, with their squad radiating self-love, positivity, and fierce energy, inspiring fans to be unapologetically themselves

ITZY's Confidence Crew:

Image: JYP Entertainment

TXT's squad shares dreams, aspirations, and endless support, with their bond reflecting friendship, creativity, and the journey of chasing their dreams together

TXT's Dream Team: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

