10 K-pop Idol Squads We Wish We Were Part Of
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's Friendship Circle:
Known for their tight-knit bond, BTS members share laughs, support, and unforgettable moments, making their squad goals enviable
BLACKPINK radiates charisma and confidence, with their squad exuding style, sass, and girl power, setting the standard for fierce friendship
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Glam Gang:
TWICE members spread joy and positivity, with their squad filled with laughter, adventures, and heartwarming moments, making every day brighter
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE's Cheerful Crew:
EXO's camaraderie is legendary, with their squad epitomizing loyalty, trust, and brotherhood, creating unforgettable memories both on and off stage
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO's Brotherhood:
Red Velvet's squad is all about spontaneity, creativity, and endless fun, with their bond transcending the stage and filling every moment with joy
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's Fun Squad:
SEVENTEEN members are each other's biggest fans, with their squad built on encouragement, teamwork, and unwavering support, inspiring fans worldwide
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's Supportive Squad:
MAMAMOO's squad is a harmonious blend of talent, friendship, and laughter, with their bond as strong as their mesmerizing vocal performances
MAMAMOO's Vocal Powerhouse:
Image: RBW
ATEEZ's squad is always up for an adventure, with their bond forged through thrilling experiences, laughter, and unforgettable moments around the world
Image: KQ Entertainment
ATEEZ's Adventure Team:
ITZY exudes confidence and empowerment, with their squad radiating self-love, positivity, and fierce energy, inspiring fans to be unapologetically themselves
ITZY's Confidence Crew:
Image: JYP Entertainment
TXT's squad shares dreams, aspirations, and endless support, with their bond reflecting friendship, creativity, and the journey of chasing their dreams together
TXT's Dream Team:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC