april 19, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idol Squads We Wish We Were Part Of 

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's Friendship Circle: 

Known for their tight-knit bond, BTS members share laughs, support, and unforgettable moments, making their squad goals enviable

BLACKPINK radiates charisma and confidence, with their squad exuding style, sass, and girl power, setting the standard for fierce friendship

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Glam Gang: 

TWICE members spread joy and positivity, with their squad filled with laughter, adventures, and heartwarming moments, making every day brighter

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE's Cheerful Crew: 

EXO's camaraderie is legendary, with their squad epitomizing loyalty, trust, and brotherhood, creating unforgettable memories both on and off stage

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO's Brotherhood: 

Red Velvet's squad is all about spontaneity, creativity, and endless fun, with their bond transcending the stage and filling every moment with joy

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's Fun Squad: 

SEVENTEEN members are each other's biggest fans, with their squad built on encouragement, teamwork, and unwavering support, inspiring fans worldwide

Image: Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN's Supportive Squad: 

MAMAMOO's squad is a harmonious blend of talent, friendship, and laughter, with their bond as strong as their mesmerizing vocal performances

MAMAMOO's Vocal Powerhouse: 

Image: RBW

ATEEZ's squad is always up for an adventure, with their bond forged through thrilling experiences, laughter, and unforgettable moments around the world

Image: KQ Entertainment

ATEEZ's Adventure Team: 

ITZY exudes confidence and empowerment, with their squad radiating self-love, positivity, and fierce energy, inspiring fans to be unapologetically themselves

ITZY's Confidence Crew: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

TXT's squad shares dreams, aspirations, and endless support, with their bond reflecting friendship, creativity, and the journey of chasing their dreams together

TXT's Dream Team: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

