10 K-pop idol visuals you can’t ignore
With his striking features and mesmerizing gaze, V's unique and ethereal beauty makes him unforgettable
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V (BTS):
Known for her classic beauty and elegant charm, Jisoo's visuals are both timeless and captivating
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo (BLACKPINK):
Often called a face genius, Cha Eunwoo's flawless looks and prince-like aura make him stand out
Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO):
Image: Fantagio
Irene's stunning visuals and graceful presence make her one of the most beautiful idols in K-pop
Irene (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
With his sharp features and intense eyes, Sehun's visuals are both powerful and captivating
Sehun (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
Tzuyu's natural beauty and elegant charm make her a visual icon in the K-pop world
Tzuyu (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
With his boyish good looks and charismatic presence, Jungkook's visuals are both charming and unforgettable
Jungkook (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jennie's chic and sophisticated visuals, combined with her confident aura, make her a standout beauty
Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
Known for his handsome features and athletic build, Minho's visuals are both striking and memorable
Minho (SHINee):
Image: SM Entertainment
Sana's bright smile and adorable charm, combined with her lovely features, make her an irresistible visual
Sana (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment