PUJYA DOSS

june 04, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idol visuals you can’t ignore

With his striking features and mesmerizing gaze, V's unique and ethereal beauty makes him unforgettable

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

V (BTS): 

Known for her classic beauty and elegant charm, Jisoo's visuals are both timeless and captivating

Image: YG Entertainment

Jisoo (BLACKPINK): 

Often called a face genius, Cha Eunwoo's flawless looks and prince-like aura make him stand out

Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO): 

Image: Fantagio

Irene's stunning visuals and graceful presence make her one of the most beautiful idols in K-pop

Irene (Red Velvet): 

Image: SM Entertainment

With his sharp features and intense eyes, Sehun's visuals are both powerful and captivating

Sehun (EXO): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Tzuyu's natural beauty and elegant charm make her a visual icon in the K-pop world

Tzuyu (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

With his boyish good looks and charismatic presence, Jungkook's visuals are both charming and unforgettable

Jungkook (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jennie's chic and sophisticated visuals, combined with her confident aura, make her a standout beauty

Jennie (BLACKPINK): 

Image: YG Entertainment

Known for his handsome features and athletic build, Minho's visuals are both striking and memorable

Minho (SHINee): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Sana's bright smile and adorable charm, combined with her lovely features, make her an irresistible visual

Sana (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

