Pujya Doss

july 10, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols aegyo you should check out 

Makes cute pouty faces that could melt glaciers

Image: JYP Entertainment

Sana (Twice):

Sunshine personified, his smile is pure aegyo

Image: YG Entertainment

Junkyu (TREASURE):

Master of the wink, his playful charm is irresistible

Hoshi (SEVENTEEN):

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Adorable bunny teeth and a squeaky voice, a winning combo

Dahyun (TWICE):

Image: JYP Entertainment

Big puppy eyes and a soft voice, ultimate cuddle factor

Sunoo (ENHYPEN):

Image: Belift Lab

Shy aegyo queen, her little wave is heart-melting

Minnie ((G)I-DLE):

Image: Cube Entertainment

Bad boy with a surprising aegyo switch, the gap is adorable

Jooheon (MONSTA X):

Image: Starship Entertainment

Playful and teasing, her pout is more funny than cute

Yuqi ((G)I-DLE): 

Image: Cube Entertainment

Hyper and silly, his aegyo is all about energy and fun

DK (SEVENTEEN):

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Tall and handsome, but his aegyo voice is surprisingly high-pitched

Rowoon (SF9):

Image: FNC Entertainment

