10 K-pop idols aegyo you should check out
Makes cute pouty faces that could melt glaciers
Image: JYP Entertainment
Sana (Twice):
Sunshine personified, his smile is pure aegyo
Image: YG Entertainment
Junkyu (TREASURE):
Master of the wink, his playful charm is irresistible
Hoshi (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Adorable bunny teeth and a squeaky voice, a winning combo
Dahyun (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Big puppy eyes and a soft voice, ultimate cuddle factor
Sunoo (ENHYPEN):
Image: Belift Lab
Shy aegyo queen, her little wave is heart-melting
Minnie ((G)I-DLE):
Image: Cube Entertainment
Bad boy with a surprising aegyo switch, the gap is adorable
Jooheon (MONSTA X):
Image: Starship Entertainment
Playful and teasing, her pout is more funny than cute
Yuqi ((G)I-DLE):
Image: Cube Entertainment
Hyper and silly, his aegyo is all about energy and fun
DK (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Tall and handsome, but his aegyo voice is surprisingly high-pitched
Rowoon (SF9):
Image: FNC Entertainment