Pujya Doss

july 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols and their hobbies

Brainy leader who chills with books and art museum visits

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS):

Gaming queen who escapes to fantastical worlds

Image: YG Entertainment

Jisoo (BLACKPINK): 

Energetic bunny who loves boxing and mastering new skills

Jungkook (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Sunshine dancer who also enjoys creating choreography

Hobi (BTS):

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

Chic rapper who loves spending time with her furry friends

Jennie (BLACKPINK):

Image: YG Entertainment

Powerful dancer with a hidden talent for calligraphy

Dino (SEVENTEEN):

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Creative mind who enjoys taking photos and designing furniture

Mingyu (SEVENTEEN):

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Energetic vocalist who loves cooking and sharing delicious meals

Solar (MAMAMOO):

Image: RBW Entertainment

Musical mastermind who writes songs and enjoys playing various instruments

Chanyeol (EXO):

Image: SM Entertainment

Playful singer who loves video games and spending time with friends

Nayeon (TWICE):

Image: JYP Entertainment

