10 K-pop idols and their hobbies
Brainy leader who chills with books and art museum visits
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS):
Gaming queen who escapes to fantastical worlds
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo (BLACKPINK):
Energetic bunny who loves boxing and mastering new skills
Jungkook (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Sunshine dancer who also enjoys creating choreography
Hobi (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Chic rapper who loves spending time with her furry friends
Jennie (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment
Powerful dancer with a hidden talent for calligraphy
Dino (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Creative mind who enjoys taking photos and designing furniture
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Energetic vocalist who loves cooking and sharing delicious meals
Solar (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW Entertainment
Musical mastermind who writes songs and enjoys playing various instruments
Chanyeol (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
Playful singer who loves video games and spending time with friends
Nayeon (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment