10 K-pop idols and their nicknames
Known for his versatile talents in singing, dancing, and visuals, Jungkook excels in everything he does, making him the perfect all-rounder.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS) - Golden Maknae
Renowned for her exceptional dance skills and charismatic stage presence, Lisa is a global fashion icon and beloved rapper.
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK) - Lalisa
With his powerful dance moves and angelic voice, Jimin captivates fans worldwide, known for his charming and affectionate personality.
Jimin (BTS) - ChimChim
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Known for her chic style and strong rap skills, Jennie embodies luxury and elegance, becoming a trendsetter in the fashion world.
Jennie (BLACKPINK) - Human Chanel
Image: YG Entertainment
Famous for his deep voice and unique visuals, V's eccentric personality and artistic talents make him stand out in the industry.
V (BTS) - TaeTae
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With her distinctive voice and emotional performances, Rosé has captured hearts globally, known for her down-to-earth and sweet nature.
Rosé (BLACKPINK) - Rosie
Image: YG Entertainment
Esteemed for his incredible dance prowess and charismatic stage presence, Kai is often called a performance genius.
Kai (EXO) - Kkamjong
Image: SM Entertainment
A solo artist with a unique voice and heartfelt songwriting, IU is cherished for her genuine and kind-hearted personality.
IU - Nation's Little Sister
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Known for her powerful vocals and emotional range, Taeyeon is a revered figure in K-pop with a successful solo career.
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) - Taengoo
Image: SM Entertainment
As a skilled rapper and producer, Suga impresses with his deep lyrics and musical versatility, known for his introspective nature.
Suga (BTS) - Agust D
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC