june 03, 2024

10 K-pop idols and their nicknames

Known for his versatile talents in singing, dancing, and visuals, Jungkook excels in everything he does, making him the perfect all-rounder.

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS) - Golden Maknae

Renowned for her exceptional dance skills and charismatic stage presence, Lisa is a global fashion icon and beloved rapper.

Image:  YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK) - Lalisa

With his powerful dance moves and angelic voice, Jimin captivates fans worldwide, known for his charming and affectionate personality.

Jimin (BTS) - ChimChim

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Known for her chic style and strong rap skills, Jennie embodies luxury and elegance, becoming a trendsetter in the fashion world.

Jennie (BLACKPINK) - Human Chanel

Image:  YG Entertainment

Famous for his deep voice and unique visuals, V's eccentric personality and artistic talents make him stand out in the industry.

V (BTS) - TaeTae

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

With her distinctive voice and emotional performances, Rosé has captured hearts globally, known for her down-to-earth and sweet nature.

Rosé (BLACKPINK) - Rosie

Image:  YG Entertainment

Esteemed for his incredible dance prowess and charismatic stage presence, Kai is often called a performance genius.

Kai (EXO) - Kkamjong

Image:  SM Entertainment

A solo artist with a unique voice and heartfelt songwriting, IU is cherished for her genuine and kind-hearted personality.

IU - Nation's Little Sister

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

Known for her powerful vocals and emotional range, Taeyeon is a revered figure in K-pop with a successful solo career.

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) - Taengoo

Image:  SM Entertainment

As a skilled rapper and producer, Suga impresses with his deep lyrics and musical versatility, known for his introspective nature.

Suga (BTS) - Agust D

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

