10 K-pop Idols and their possible Superpowers
Possesses telekinesis, enabling him to move objects with his mind, reflecting his ability to lead and influence both on and off stage
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
Master of illusions, capable of creating mesmerizing spectacles that captivate audiences, symbolizing her enchanting presence and versatility as a performer
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa (BLACKPINK)
Controls lightning, channeling electric energy to electrify stages with his powerful vocals and dynamic performances, illuminating the world with his electrifying presence
Image: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun (EXO)
Manipulates time, effortlessly bending it to her will, reflecting her timeless charm and ability to captivate audiences across generations with her music and acting
IU
Image: EDAM Entertainment
Possesses the power of omnilingualism, effortlessly understanding and speaking any language, symbolizing his role as a global communicator and leader
RM (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
Image: SM Entertainment
Commands the elements, harnessing the forces of nature to create harmonious melodies and breathtaking performances, embodying her ethereal presence and musical prowess
Shape-shifter, able to transform into various forms, reflecting his versatility as a performer and his ability to adapt to different styles and genres.
Jackson Wang (GOT7)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Possesses the power of teleportation, effortlessly moving through space, symbolizing her ability to captivate audiences worldwide and transcend geographical boundaries
Jennie (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment
Has the ability of empathy, connecting deeply with others' emotions, reflecting his soulful performances and his capacity to touch hearts with his music
V (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Controls the sun's energy, radiating warmth and light wherever she goes, symbolizing her powerful presence and ability to energize audiences with her performances
Solar (MAMAMOO)
Image: RBW Entertainment