10 K-pop Idols and their possible Superpowers

Possesses telekinesis, enabling him to move objects with his mind, reflecting his ability to lead and influence both on and off stage

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS)

Master of illusions, capable of creating mesmerizing spectacles that captivate audiences, symbolizing her enchanting presence and versatility as a performer

Image:  YG Entertainment

Lisa (BLACKPINK)

Controls lightning, channeling electric energy to electrify stages with his powerful vocals and dynamic performances, illuminating the world with his electrifying presence

Image:  SM Entertainment

Baekhyun (EXO)

Manipulates time, effortlessly bending it to her will, reflecting her timeless charm and ability to captivate audiences across generations with her music and acting

IU

Image:  EDAM Entertainment

Possesses the power of omnilingualism, effortlessly understanding and speaking any language, symbolizing his role as a global communicator and leader

RM (BTS)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)

Image:  SM Entertainment

Commands the elements, harnessing the forces of nature to create harmonious melodies and breathtaking performances, embodying her ethereal presence and musical prowess

Shape-shifter, able to transform into various forms, reflecting his versatility as a performer and his ability to adapt to different styles and genres. 

Jackson Wang (GOT7)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Possesses the power of teleportation, effortlessly moving through space, symbolizing her ability to captivate audiences worldwide and transcend geographical boundaries

Jennie (BLACKPINK)

Image:  YG Entertainment

Has the ability of empathy, connecting deeply with others' emotions, reflecting his soulful performances and his capacity to touch hearts with his music

V (BTS)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Controls the sun's energy, radiating warmth and light wherever she goes, symbolizing her powerful presence and ability to energize audiences with her performances

Solar (MAMAMOO)

Image:  RBW Entertainment

