10 K-pop idols as Disney Prince’s

Pujya Doss

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS) as Prince Eric: 

With his charm and handsome looks, Jungkook embodies the adventurous spirit of Prince Eric, capturing hearts with his passion and determination

Taemin's elegance and charisma mirror that of Prince Charming, enchanting audiences with his smooth dance moves and captivating performances

Image: SM Entertainment

Taemin (SHINee) as Prince Charming: 

Baekhyun's playful and mischievous nature aligns perfectly with Aladdin's character, bringing a sense of fun and excitement to every performance

Image: SM Entertainment

Baekhyun (EXO) as Aladdin: 

Rowoon's tall stature and charming smile resemble Flynn Rider's dashing appearance, portraying a sense of adventure and wit in every performance

Image: FNC Entertainment

Rowoon (SF9) as Flynn Rider: 

With his princely demeanor and gallant presence, DK embodies the noble qualities of Prince Phillip, captivating audiences with his powerful vocals

Image: Pledis Entertainment

DK (SEVENTEEN) as Prince Phillip: 

Ren's striking visuals and gentle demeanor reflect the inner kindness of Prince Adam, showcasing a transformation from a beast to a prince

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Ren (NU'EST) as Prince Adam (Beast): 

Jimin's cheerful personality and charisma resonate with Prince Naveen's free-spirited nature, bringing a sense of joy and liveliness to every performance

Jimin (BTS) as Prince Naveen: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Suho's refined elegance and sophistication embody the grace of Prince Ferdinand, captivating audiences with his regal aura and princely charm

Image: SM Entertainment

Suho (EXO) as Prince Ferdinand: 

Hongjoong's bold and adventurous spirit mirrors that of Prince Eugene, exuding confidence and charisma in every performance

Hongjoong (ATEEZ) as Prince Eugene (Flynn Rider): 

Image: KQ Entertainment

Hwanwoong's youthful energy and sense of wonder capture the essence of Aladdin, bringing a sense of magic and excitement to the stage

Hwanwoong (ONEUS) as Prince Aladdin: 

Image: RBW Entertainment

