10 K-pop idols as Disney Prince’s
Pujya Doss
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS) as Prince Eric:
With his charm and handsome looks, Jungkook embodies the adventurous spirit of Prince Eric, capturing hearts with his passion and determination
Taemin's elegance and charisma mirror that of Prince Charming, enchanting audiences with his smooth dance moves and captivating performances
Image: SM Entertainment
Taemin (SHINee) as Prince Charming:
Baekhyun's playful and mischievous nature aligns perfectly with Aladdin's character, bringing a sense of fun and excitement to every performance
Image: SM Entertainment
Baekhyun (EXO) as Aladdin:
Rowoon's tall stature and charming smile resemble Flynn Rider's dashing appearance, portraying a sense of adventure and wit in every performance
Image: FNC Entertainment
Rowoon (SF9) as Flynn Rider:
With his princely demeanor and gallant presence, DK embodies the noble qualities of Prince Phillip, captivating audiences with his powerful vocals
Image: Pledis Entertainment
DK (SEVENTEEN) as Prince Phillip:
Ren's striking visuals and gentle demeanor reflect the inner kindness of Prince Adam, showcasing a transformation from a beast to a prince
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Ren (NU'EST) as Prince Adam (Beast):
Jimin's cheerful personality and charisma resonate with Prince Naveen's free-spirited nature, bringing a sense of joy and liveliness to every performance
Jimin (BTS) as Prince Naveen:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suho's refined elegance and sophistication embody the grace of Prince Ferdinand, captivating audiences with his regal aura and princely charm
Image: SM Entertainment
Suho (EXO) as Prince Ferdinand:
Hongjoong's bold and adventurous spirit mirrors that of Prince Eugene, exuding confidence and charisma in every performance
Hongjoong (ATEEZ) as Prince Eugene (Flynn Rider):
Image: KQ Entertainment
Click Here
Hwanwoong's youthful energy and sense of wonder capture the essence of Aladdin, bringing a sense of magic and excitement to the stage
Hwanwoong (ONEUS) as Prince Aladdin:
Image: RBW Entertainment