10 K-pop Idols as Disney Princesses
With her enchanting voice and graceful presence, IU embodies Cinderella's resilience and kindness, captivating audiences with her fairy tale-like performances
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
IU as Cinderella:
Jisoo's pure beauty and gentle charm reflect Snow White's innocence and sweetness, captivating fans with her angelic vocals and radiant stage presence
Image: YG Entertainment.
Jisoo (BLACKPINK) as Snow White:
Taeyeon's ethereal voice and adventurous spirit mirror Ariel's longing for freedom and love, enchanting audiences with her captivating performances
Image: SM Entertainment.
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) as Ariel:
Wendy's warm vocals and intellectual charm resemble Belle's curiosity and compassion, captivating fans with her captivating stage presence and enchanting performances
Wendy (Red Velvet) as Belle:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Seulgi's fierce charisma and unwavering determination parallel Mulan's bravery and resilience, inspiring audiences with her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence
Seulgi (Red Velvet) as Mulan:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Rosé (BLACKPINK) as Rapunzel:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Rosé's radiant aura and whimsical charm embody Rapunzel's adventurous spirit and creativity, captivating fans with her captivating performances and ethereal stage presence
Solar's soulful voice and deep connection with nature reflect Pocahontas's wisdom and strength, captivating audiences with her mesmerizing performances and heartfelt lyrics
Solar (MAMAMOO) as Pocahontas:
Image: RBW Entertainment.
Sana's exotic beauty and playful charm resemble Jasmine's adventurous spirit and free-spirited nature, captivating fans with her captivating stage presence and vibrant performances
Sana (TWICE) as Jasmine:
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Chungha's charismatic stage presence and dynamic energy mirror Aladdin's resourcefulness and determination, captivating audiences with her powerful performances and versatile talent
Chungha as Aladdin:
Image: MNH Entertainment.
Click Here
Yuju's angelic vocals and graceful presence reflect Aurora's beauty and elegance, captivating fans with her enchanting performances and mesmerizing stage presence
Yuju (GFRIEND) as Aurora (Sleeping Beauty):
Image: Source Music.