10 K-pop idols as ideal boyfriends
Pujya Doss
The golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook is talented, caring, and always ready to support and protect his loved ones. He has a fun, adventurous spirit
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook (BTS)
Mark is hardworking, sweet, and attentive, always making time for his significant other despite a busy schedule. His sense of humor and kindness stand out
Image: SM Entertainment
Mark (NCT)
Minhyun is charming and thoughtful, known for his gentlemanly demeanor and genuine concern for others. His elegance and grace are captivating
Hwang Minhyun (NU'EST)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Known for his striking visuals, Eun-woo is intelligent, considerate, and down-to-earth. He has a warm heart and is deeply caring towards his partner
Image: Fantagio
Cha Eun-woo (ASTRO)
Baekhyun is playful and full of energy, bringing joy and laughter to any relationship. His musical talent and charismatic personality make him incredibly attractive
Baekhyun (EXO)
Image: SM Entertainment
Daniel is confident and charismatic, with a strong sense of responsibility. He’s supportive and always ready to lend a helping hand, making him a dependable boyfriend
Kang Daniel
Image: Konnect Entertainment
Jinyoung is intelligent, articulate, and empathetic, often showing deep understanding and care for his partner’s feelings. His maturity and wisdom are admirable
Jinyoung (GOT7)
Image: BH Entertainment
Felix is known for his deep voice and sweet personality. He’s caring, affectionate, and always makes an effort to bring warmth and comfort to his partner
Felix (Stray Kids)
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mingyu is tall, handsome, and charming, with a great sense of humor. He’s also known for being considerate and attentive, always putting his partner first
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Taeyong is charismatic and artistic, with a deep passion for his craft. He’s thoughtful, kind, and always makes his partner feel special and appreciated
Taeyong (NCT)
Image: SM Entertainment