june 05, 2024

10 K-pop idols as ideal boyfriends 

Pujya Doss

The golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook is talented, caring, and always ready to support and protect his loved ones. He has a fun, adventurous spirit

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook (BTS)

Mark is hardworking, sweet, and attentive, always making time for his significant other despite a busy schedule. His sense of humor and kindness stand out

Image:  SM Entertainment

Mark (NCT)

Minhyun is charming and thoughtful, known for his gentlemanly demeanor and genuine concern for others. His elegance and grace are captivating

Hwang Minhyun (NU'EST)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Known for his striking visuals, Eun-woo is intelligent, considerate, and down-to-earth. He has a warm heart and is deeply caring towards his partner

Image: Fantagio

Cha Eun-woo (ASTRO)

Baekhyun is playful and full of energy, bringing joy and laughter to any relationship. His musical talent and charismatic personality make him incredibly attractive

Baekhyun (EXO)

Image:  SM Entertainment

Daniel is confident and charismatic, with a strong sense of responsibility. He’s supportive and always ready to lend a helping hand, making him a dependable boyfriend

Kang Daniel

Image:  Konnect Entertainment

Jinyoung is intelligent, articulate, and empathetic, often showing deep understanding and care for his partner’s feelings. His maturity and wisdom are admirable

Jinyoung (GOT7)

Image:  BH Entertainment

Felix is known for his deep voice and sweet personality. He’s caring, affectionate, and always makes an effort to bring warmth and comfort to his partner

Felix (Stray Kids)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Mingyu is tall, handsome, and charming, with a great sense of humor. He’s also known for being considerate and attentive, always putting his partner first

Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Taeyong is charismatic and artistic, with a deep passion for his craft. He’s thoughtful, kind, and always makes his partner feel special and appreciated

Taeyong (NCT)

Image:  SM Entertainment

