 Pujya Doss

January 13, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols as Imaginary boyfriends 

Jungkook's sweet voice and adorable smile make him the perfect imaginary boyfriend. 

Jungkook (BTS): The Cute Singer

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Baekhyun's playful charm and funny personality bring joy to imaginary moments

Baekhyun (EXO): The Fun Guy

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Kai's smooth dance moves and cool style make him the dreamy boyfriend in this imaginary world

Kai (EXO): The Cool Dancer

Image:  SM Entertainment.

Jimin's sweet nature and lovely singing make him the kind of boyfriend you'd adore

Jimin (BTS): The Sweetheart

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Taeyang's romantic vibes and heartfelt songs create a dreamy imaginary relationship

Taeyang (BIGBANG): The Romantic

Image:  YG Entertainment.

Mingyu's height and caring personality make him the protective boyfriend of your dreams

Mingyu (SEVENTEEN): The Tall and Caring

Image:  Pledis Entertainment.

RM's wise words and friendly nature make him the perfect imaginary companion

RM (BTS): The Wise Buddy

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jackson's energetic spirit and fun-loving attitude turn every moment into an adventure

Jackson Wang (GOT7): The Energetic Boyfriend

Image:  TEAM WANG

Wonho's sexy charm and sweet gestures make him the ideal mix for a dreamy imaginary relationship

Wonho: The Sexy and Sweet

Image:  Highline Entertainment.

Jin's handsome looks and kind manners make him the ideal imaginary boyfriend

Jin (BTS): The Gentleman

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

