10 K-pop idols as Imaginary boyfriends
Jungkook's sweet voice and adorable smile make him the perfect imaginary boyfriend.
Jungkook (BTS): The Cute Singer
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Baekhyun's playful charm and funny personality bring joy to imaginary moments
Baekhyun (EXO): The Fun Guy
Image: SM Entertainment.
Kai's smooth dance moves and cool style make him the dreamy boyfriend in this imaginary world
Kai (EXO): The Cool Dancer
Image: SM Entertainment.
Jimin's sweet nature and lovely singing make him the kind of boyfriend you'd adore
Jimin (BTS): The Sweetheart
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Taeyang's romantic vibes and heartfelt songs create a dreamy imaginary relationship
Taeyang (BIGBANG): The Romantic
Image: YG Entertainment.
Mingyu's height and caring personality make him the protective boyfriend of your dreams
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN): The Tall and Caring
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
RM's wise words and friendly nature make him the perfect imaginary companion
RM (BTS): The Wise Buddy
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jackson's energetic spirit and fun-loving attitude turn every moment into an adventure
Jackson Wang (GOT7): The Energetic Boyfriend
Image: TEAM WANG
Wonho's sexy charm and sweet gestures make him the ideal mix for a dreamy imaginary relationship
Wonho: The Sexy and Sweet
Image: Highline Entertainment.
Jin's handsome looks and kind manners make him the ideal imaginary boyfriend
Jin (BTS): The Gentleman
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC