april 12, 2024

Entertainment

Pujya Doss

10 K-pop idols as K-drama leads 

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope (BTS)

J-Hope's infectious energy and bright smile could light up any rom-com. His natural charm would make him a lovable and comedic leading man

Sehun's tall, handsome stature and understated charisma make him a perfect fit for a romantic comedy role. His on-screen presence would be captivating

Image:  SM Entertainment

Sehun (EXO)

G-Dragon's unique style and magnetic personality would add a fresh and intriguing element to rom-coms. His versatility as an artist could translate well into acting

Image:  YG Entertainment

G-Dragon (BIGBANG)

Suga's calm and collected demeanor with a hint of hidden charm would make him an interesting rom-com lead. His ability to surprise with his expressions would captivate the audience

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Suga (BTS)

DK is the main vocalist of the boy group SEVENTEEN. DK would be the perfect lead for a Rom-Com because he can make viewers fall in love with him with his sweet and romantic personality

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

DK (SEVENTEEN)

Chen's soulful voice and endearing personality could translate well into rom-com acting. His emotional depth would make for heartfelt romantic moments

Image:  SM Entertainment

Chen (EXO)

JB's strong presence and natural leadership qualities could shine in a rom-com. His ability to balance intensity and charm would create engaging characters

JB (GOT7)

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Mingyu is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN. Mingyu would be the perfect lead for a Rom-Com because he has the ability to portray both cool and romantic characters

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Mingyu (SEVENTEEN) 

V's striking visuals and unique personality would add a touch of quirkiness to rom-coms. His ability to portray complex characters would be intriguing

V (BTS)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC 

Kai's exceptional dancing skills and captivating stage presence could translate into memorable rom-com performances. His charisma and charm would be hard to resist

Kai (EXO)

Image:  SM Entertainment

