10 K-pop Idols as Superheroes (Based on Their Stage Presence)
With unparalleled charisma and intellect, RM leads like Iron Man, guiding BTS with his innovative ideas and commanding presence
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
RM (BTS) as Iron Man:
Lisa's sleek moves and fierce aura mirror Black Widow's agility and strength, captivating audiences with her dynamic stage presence
Image: YG Entertainment.
Lisa (BLACKPINK) as Black Widow:
J-Hope electrifies the stage with his lightning-fast moves and infectious energy, embodying The Flash's quick reflexes and boundless enthusiasm
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
J-Hope (BTS) as The Flash:
Taemin's graceful dance style and enigmatic charm parallel Spider-Man's agility and magnetic allure, captivating audiences with his mesmerizing performances
Taemin (SHINee) as Spider-Man:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Solar's powerful vocals and commanding presence reflect Wonder Woman's strength and grace, inspiring fans with her unwavering confidence and passion
Solar (MAMAMOO) as Wonder Woman:
Image: RBW Entertainment.
Kai (EXO) as Wolverine:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Kai's raw intensity and fierce stage presence mirror Wolverine's untamed spirit and ferocious nature, captivating audiences with his captivating performances
Suga's enigmatic aura and calculated presence resemble Batman's vigilance and strategic mindset, leading BTS with his quiet yet impactful demeanor
Suga (BTS) as Batman:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC.
Seulgi's powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence mirror Captain Marvel's unstoppable energy and unwavering determination, captivating audiences with her electrifying performances
Seulgi (Red Velvet) as Captain Marvel:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Hongjoong's commanding presence and magnetic charisma parallel Thor's regal demeanor and thunderous strength, leading ATEEZ with his unwavering leadership
Hongjoong (ATEEZ) as Thor:
Image: KQ Entertainment.
Jennie's sultry charm and fierce stage presence embody Catwoman's allure and cunning, captivating audiences with her captivating performances
Jennie (BLACKPINK) as Catwoman:
Image: YG Entertainment.