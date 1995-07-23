Heading 3

Pujya Doss

JULY 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols born in July

Image: SM Entertainment

Heechul (Super Junior):

Known for his wit and variety show skills, Heechul is a charismatic and multi-talented entertainer. Born July 10, 1983

Hwasa's powerful vocals and unique style make her a standout performer in K-pop. Born July 23, 1995

Image: RBW Entertainment

Hwasa (MAMAMOO): 

Taemin is a dance prodigy with a soulful voice, captivating audiences with his mesmerizing performances. Born July 18, 1993

Image: SM Entertainment

Taemin (SHINee): 

Eunji's sweet voice and charming stage presence bring joy and energy to Brave Girls' performances. Born July 19, 1992

Image: Brave Entertainment

Eunji (Brave Girls): 

A talented rapper and producer, Zuho's deep voice and creative flair make SF9's music unique. Born July 4, 1996

Zuho (SF9):

Image: FNC Entertainment

Hayoung's versatile talents and warm personality make her a beloved member of Apink. Born July 19, 1996

Hayoung (Apink):

Image: IST Entertainment

Known for her bright smile and powerful vocals, Hyojung leads Oh My Girl with grace. Born July 28, 1994

Hyojung (Oh My Girl):

Image: WM Entertainment

As Super Junior's leader, Leeteuk's leadership and charming personality have guided the group for years. Born July 1, 1983

Leeteuk (Super Junior):

Image: SM Entertainment

Nayun's playful energy and charming visuals make her a standout in MOMOLAND. Born July 31, 1998

Nayun (MOMOLAND):

Image: MLD Entertainment

A talented rapper and producer, Park Kyung's witty lyrics and unique style make him unforgettable. Born July 8, 1992

Park Kyung (Block B):

Image: KQ Entertainment

