10 K-pop idols born in July
Image: SM Entertainment
Heechul (Super Junior):
Known for his wit and variety show skills, Heechul is a charismatic and multi-talented entertainer. Born July 10, 1983
Hwasa's powerful vocals and unique style make her a standout performer in K-pop. Born July 23, 1995
Image: RBW Entertainment
Hwasa (MAMAMOO):
Taemin is a dance prodigy with a soulful voice, captivating audiences with his mesmerizing performances. Born July 18, 1993
Image: SM Entertainment
Taemin (SHINee):
Eunji's sweet voice and charming stage presence bring joy and energy to Brave Girls' performances. Born July 19, 1992
Image: Brave Entertainment
Eunji (Brave Girls):
A talented rapper and producer, Zuho's deep voice and creative flair make SF9's music unique. Born July 4, 1996
Zuho (SF9):
Image: FNC Entertainment
Hayoung's versatile talents and warm personality make her a beloved member of Apink. Born July 19, 1996
Hayoung (Apink):
Image: IST Entertainment
Known for her bright smile and powerful vocals, Hyojung leads Oh My Girl with grace. Born July 28, 1994
Hyojung (Oh My Girl):
Image: WM Entertainment
As Super Junior's leader, Leeteuk's leadership and charming personality have guided the group for years. Born July 1, 1983
Leeteuk (Super Junior):
Image: SM Entertainment
Nayun's playful energy and charming visuals make her a standout in MOMOLAND. Born July 31, 1998
Nayun (MOMOLAND):
Image: MLD Entertainment
A talented rapper and producer, Park Kyung's witty lyrics and unique style make him unforgettable. Born July 8, 1992
Park Kyung (Block B):
Image: KQ Entertainment