Heading 3

may 15, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols born in May 

Pujya Doss

Image: YG Entertainment

Suhyun: 

The soulful half of Akdong Musician, Suhyun's angelic voice and playful charm captivate listeners, earning her a special place in the K-pop world

Korea's sweetheart, IU's versatile talent spans singing, acting, and songwriting, endearing her to fans with her emotive performances and heartfelt music

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU:

ITZY's charismatic leader, Yeji's powerful dance moves and captivating stage presence make her a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry

Image: JYP Entertainment

Yeji: 

Girls' Generation's visual queen, YoonA's elegance and charm have made her a beloved icon, both in K-pop and the world of acting

Image: SM Entertainment

YoonA:

GOT7's multitalented rapper and dancer, BamBam's charisma and humor shine on stage, earning him a dedicated fanbase worldwide

Image: JYP Entertainment

BamBam:

With his smooth vocals and soulful R&B style, Crush has become synonymous with love ballads and emotional melodies, captivating listeners with his heartfelt music

Image: P Nation

Crush:

EXO's main vocalist, Baekhyun's powerful voice and stage presence have solidified his status as one of K-pop's most talented performers

Baekhyun:

Image: SM Entertainment

As part of TREASURE, Yoshi's energetic dancing and charming personality have endeared him to fans, contributing to the group's rising popularity

Image: YG Entertainment

Yoshi:

BIGBANG's charismatic leader, Taeyang's smooth vocals and dynamic performances have left an indelible mark on the K-pop industry, earning him widespread acclaim

Taeyang:

Image: YG Entertainment

EXO's leader and vocalist, Suho's strong vocals and warm demeanor make him a beloved figure in K-pop, admired for his leadership and talent

Suho:

Image: SM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here