10 K-pop idols born in May
Pujya Doss
Image: YG Entertainment
Suhyun:
The soulful half of Akdong Musician, Suhyun's angelic voice and playful charm captivate listeners, earning her a special place in the K-pop world
Korea's sweetheart, IU's versatile talent spans singing, acting, and songwriting, endearing her to fans with her emotive performances and heartfelt music
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU:
ITZY's charismatic leader, Yeji's powerful dance moves and captivating stage presence make her a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry
Image: JYP Entertainment
Yeji:
Girls' Generation's visual queen, YoonA's elegance and charm have made her a beloved icon, both in K-pop and the world of acting
Image: SM Entertainment
YoonA:
GOT7's multitalented rapper and dancer, BamBam's charisma and humor shine on stage, earning him a dedicated fanbase worldwide
Image: JYP Entertainment
BamBam:
With his smooth vocals and soulful R&B style, Crush has become synonymous with love ballads and emotional melodies, captivating listeners with his heartfelt music
Image: P Nation
Crush:
EXO's main vocalist, Baekhyun's powerful voice and stage presence have solidified his status as one of K-pop's most talented performers
Baekhyun:
Image: SM Entertainment
As part of TREASURE, Yoshi's energetic dancing and charming personality have endeared him to fans, contributing to the group's rising popularity
Image: YG Entertainment
Yoshi:
BIGBANG's charismatic leader, Taeyang's smooth vocals and dynamic performances have left an indelible mark on the K-pop industry, earning him widespread acclaim
Taeyang:
Image: YG Entertainment
EXO's leader and vocalist, Suho's strong vocals and warm demeanor make him a beloved figure in K-pop, admired for his leadership and talent
Suho:
Image: SM Entertainment