10 K-pop Idols English names you should know
The rap prodigy, Mark's charisma and talent shine through his dynamic verses and stage presence, captivating audiences with his boundless energy
Image: SM Entertainment.
Mark (NCT):
The embodiment of passion and charm, Jackson's infectious energy and magnetic personality leave an indelible mark, making him a beloved icon worldwide
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Jackson (GOT7):
The queen of vocals, Tiffany's angelic voice and captivating stage presence enchant listeners, embodying elegance and grace in every performance
Image: SM Entertainment.
Tiffany (Girls' Generation):
The epitome of charisma and talent, Eric commands attention with his dynamic vocals and captivating dance moves, a rising star in the K-pop scene
Eric (The Boyz):
Image: Cre.Ker Entertainment.
The embodiment of elegance and talent, Rosé captivates with her soulful vocals and dynamic stage presence, a global sensation in the world of K-pop
Rosé (BLACKPINK):
Image: YG Entertainment.
The icon of individuality and strength, Amber's unique style and fearless attitude break boundaries, inspiring fans worldwide with her authenticity and talent
Amber (f(x)):
Image: SM Entertainment.
Johnny (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment.
The epitome of charm and charisma, Johnny's warm smile and magnetic personality light up the stage, earning him adoration from fans around the world
The queen of elegance and grace, Victoria mesmerizes with her ethereal beauty and captivating dance moves, a true icon in the world of K-pop
Victoria (f(x)):
Image: SM Entertainment.
The multi-talented virtuoso, Henry's boundless creativity and infectious energy captivate audiences, making him a beloved figure in the K-pop industry
Henry (Super Junior-M):
Image: SM Entertainment.
The powerhouse vocalist, Luna's soulful voice and dynamic performances ignite the stage, earning her recognition as one of K-pop's most talented artists
Luna (f(x)):
Image: SM Entertainment.