10 K-pop idols ethereal beauty you can’t ignore
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
Jisoo's timeless beauty and elegant aura captivate everyone, making her a true visual queen
Image: YG Entertainment
Jisoo (BLACKPINK):
Suzy's natural charm and goddess-like visuals make her the epitome of ethereal beauty
Image: Management SOOP
Suzy (formerly of Miss A):
With her stunning features and graceful presence, Tzuyu looks like she stepped out of a fairy tale
Tzuyu (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Irene's flawless visuals and serene aura give her an almost otherworldly charm
Irene (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment
Known as Worldwide Handsome, Jin's classic good looks and regal demeanor are simply mesmerizing
Jin (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
V's unique and striking features, combined with his captivating presence, give him an ethereal and mysterious charm
V (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Eunwoo's perfect visuals and gentle charm make him seem like a prince from a fantasy world
Cha Eunwoo (ASTRO):
Image: Fantagio
Sana's sweet smile and angelic beauty make her a true visual delight
Sana (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jisung's delicate features and innocent charm make him look like he stepped out of a dream
Jisung (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment
Jaehyun's handsome features and sophisticated aura give him an ethereal, almost dreamlike quality
Jaehyun (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment