Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 19, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols’ Hobbies You Never Knew 

It appears that IU has developed a strong affection for slime, as evident from her Instagram activity. She seems to be highly captivated by it!

IU

Image: IU’s Instagram

Eun Woo finds joy in indulging in ice cream as his hobby. It's hard to fault him, as who can resist the allure of that frozen delight?

Cha Eun Woo

Image; Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram

Junhoe's unique hobby involves writing while enjoying the view from a window.

iKON’s Junhoe

Image: Junhoe’s Instagram

In case you weren't aware, N is incredibly skilled on the ice, showcasing some truly amazing talents

VIXX‘s N

Image: N’s Instagram

Remaining true to his homebody nature, Xiumin has a preference for enjoying drinks on his own

EXO’s Xiumin

Image: Xiumin’s Instagram

Jaehyo is an avid fishing enthusiast. He exhibits remarkable ease while out on the water and when handling the catch of the day

Block B’s Jaehyo

Image: Jaehyo’s Instagram

Devotees of THE BOYZ are well aware of Hakyeon's deep fondness for pigs. He derives immense joy from feeding them, engaging in playful interactions, and even cradling them as they drift off to sleep

The Boyz’s Hakyeon

Image: The Boyz’s Instagram

Sungjae is yet another enthusiastic angler. His excitement over his catches is palpable and evident

BTOB’s Sungjae 

Image: Sunjae’s Instagram

SUGA, like many of us, has a highly relatable hobby – he takes pleasure in napping or simply lounging around

BTS’ SUGA

Image: SUGA’s Instagram

Engaging in a favorite pastime, Jennie finds joy in constructing with Lego bricks

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Image: Jennie’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here