10 K-pop Idols’ Hobbies You Never Knew
It appears that IU has developed a strong affection for slime, as evident from her Instagram activity. She seems to be highly captivated by it!
IU
Image: IU’s Instagram
Eun Woo finds joy in indulging in ice cream as his hobby. It's hard to fault him, as who can resist the allure of that frozen delight?
Cha Eun Woo
Image; Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram
Junhoe's unique hobby involves writing while enjoying the view from a window.
iKON’s Junhoe
Image: Junhoe’s Instagram
In case you weren't aware, N is incredibly skilled on the ice, showcasing some truly amazing talents
VIXX‘s N
Image: N’s Instagram
Remaining true to his homebody nature, Xiumin has a preference for enjoying drinks on his own
EXO’s Xiumin
Image: Xiumin’s Instagram
Jaehyo is an avid fishing enthusiast. He exhibits remarkable ease while out on the water and when handling the catch of the day
Block B’s Jaehyo
Image: Jaehyo’s Instagram
Devotees of THE BOYZ are well aware of Hakyeon's deep fondness for pigs. He derives immense joy from feeding them, engaging in playful interactions, and even cradling them as they drift off to sleep
The Boyz’s Hakyeon
Image: The Boyz’s Instagram
Sungjae is yet another enthusiastic angler. His excitement over his catches is palpable and evident
BTOB’s Sungjae
Image: Sunjae’s Instagram
SUGA, like many of us, has a highly relatable hobby – he takes pleasure in napping or simply lounging around
BTS’ SUGA
Image: SUGA’s Instagram
Engaging in a favorite pastime, Jennie finds joy in constructing with Lego bricks
BLACKPINK’s Jennie
Image: Jennie’s Instagram