Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols in their 30s to lookout for

Effortless elegance personified, Irene's grace and charm captivate hearts. With her mesmerizing visuals and versatile talents, she embodies the essence of a modern-day icon

Image: SM Entertainment.

Red Velvet’s Irene: 

A radiant powerhouse of vocals and charisma, Solar's dynamic stage presence illuminates every performance. Her boundless energy and passion inspire audiences worldwide

Image: RBW Entertainment.

MAMAMOO’s Solar: 

A vocal virtuoso with soulful melodies, Changsub's emotive performances resonate deeply. With his magnetic stage presence and heartfelt lyrics, he touches hearts effortlessly

Image: Cube Entertainment.

BTOB’s Changsub: 

A beacon of talent and grace, Seohyun's versatility shines in music and acting. Her ethereal beauty and unwavering dedication captivate audiences worldwide

Girls' Generation’s Seohyun: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

A charming prince of the stage and screen, Park Hyung Sik's charisma and talent shine brightly. His captivating presence leaves a lasting impact on audiences

Park Hyung Sik (formerly of ZE:A): 

Image: Disney+.

The queen of rap, LE's fierce flow and lyrical prowess dominate the stage. With her electrifying performances and bold style, she redefines K-pop's rap scene

EXID’s LE: 

Image: Banana Culture Entertainment.

Infinite’s Sungyeol: 

Image: Woollim Entertainment.

A versatile talent with boundless energy, Seungyeol's charisma lights up the stage. With his powerful vocals and captivating charm, he leaves audiences spellbound

A trendsetter of style and talent, Key's dynamic presence ignites the stage. With his unique charm and versatility, he continues to push boundaries in K-pop

SHINee’s Key: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

A captivating performer with charm and athleticism, Minho's presence commands attention. His versatility in music and acting captivates hearts worldwide

SHINee’s Minho: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

A leader with grace and charisma, Suho's vocal prowess and leadership inspire millions. With his unwavering dedication, he leads EXO to new heights

EXO’s Suho: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

