10 K-pop idols in their 30s to lookout for
Effortless elegance personified, Irene's grace and charm captivate hearts. With her mesmerizing visuals and versatile talents, she embodies the essence of a modern-day icon
Image: SM Entertainment.
Red Velvet’s Irene:
A radiant powerhouse of vocals and charisma, Solar's dynamic stage presence illuminates every performance. Her boundless energy and passion inspire audiences worldwide
Image: RBW Entertainment.
MAMAMOO’s Solar:
A vocal virtuoso with soulful melodies, Changsub's emotive performances resonate deeply. With his magnetic stage presence and heartfelt lyrics, he touches hearts effortlessly
Image: Cube Entertainment.
BTOB’s Changsub:
A beacon of talent and grace, Seohyun's versatility shines in music and acting. Her ethereal beauty and unwavering dedication captivate audiences worldwide
Girls' Generation’s Seohyun:
Image: SM Entertainment.
A charming prince of the stage and screen, Park Hyung Sik's charisma and talent shine brightly. His captivating presence leaves a lasting impact on audiences
Park Hyung Sik (formerly of ZE:A):
Image: Disney+.
The queen of rap, LE's fierce flow and lyrical prowess dominate the stage. With her electrifying performances and bold style, she redefines K-pop's rap scene
EXID’s LE:
Image: Banana Culture Entertainment.
Infinite’s Sungyeol:
Image: Woollim Entertainment.
A versatile talent with boundless energy, Seungyeol's charisma lights up the stage. With his powerful vocals and captivating charm, he leaves audiences spellbound
A trendsetter of style and talent, Key's dynamic presence ignites the stage. With his unique charm and versatility, he continues to push boundaries in K-pop
SHINee’s Key:
Image: SM Entertainment.
A captivating performer with charm and athleticism, Minho's presence commands attention. His versatility in music and acting captivates hearts worldwide
SHINee’s Minho:
Image: SM Entertainment.
Click Here
A leader with grace and charisma, Suho's vocal prowess and leadership inspire millions. With his unwavering dedication, he leads EXO to new heights
EXO’s Suho:
Image: SM Entertainment.