Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 13, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols known as stage geniuses

Yeonjun, dubbed "Big Hit's legendary trainee," stands out for his versatile skills and V-like charisma. His ability to switch expressions resembles V's, making him a potential successor to the senior idol's legacy

TXT’s Yeonjun

Image: Yeonjun’s Instagram

San, praised by dance expert Lia Kim, embodies the "demon" concept with intense moves and sharp eyes. Despite criticism, his precision and passion resonate with fans, reflecting his deep musical connection

ATEEZ’s San

Image: ATEEZ’s Instagram

Yeji continuously impresses fans with remarkable stage presence and performance skills, setting her apart among 4th generation idols. Her energetic vibes and versatile expressions add to her on-stage charm

ITZY’s Yeji

Image: ITZY’s Instagram

As The Boyz's lead dancer, Sunwoo effortlessly grabs attention with his charismatic, smooth dance moves. His youthful, energetic performances further contribute to his stage presence

The Boyz’s Sunwoo

Image: The Boyz’ Instagram

During BLACKPINK's performances, Jennie's presence is captivating. Her singing, rapping, and distinct chic aura set her apart not only within the group but also among all female idols

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Image: Jennie’s Instagram

Baekhyun earns the title "expression king" in 3rd-gen K-pop for his exceptional stage presence. EXO's main vocalist excels in diverse concepts, performing remarkably across playful and cool styles

EXO’s Baekhyun

Image: Baekhyun’s Instagram

Stray Kids' dynamic choreography is heightened by Felix's seductive facial expressions. Seen as the soul of the group, his performances are captivating and intense

Stray Kids’ Felix

Image: Felix’s Instagram

Nayeon often exudes vibrant energy that complements TWICE's concepts. Adapting gracefully to maturity, she enhances her allure as the group evolves

TWICE’s Nayeon 

Image: Nayeon’s Instagram

SM Entertainment selected Kai as EXO's center due to his outstanding performance skills. His ability to embody various concepts, along with his natural charm, defines Kai's unique brand

EXO’s Kai

Image: Kai’s Instagram

In BTS, Jungkook is an all-rounder, and Jimin excels in dancing, but V's captivating stage presence and expressive aura attract new fans with each performance, despite not being the best vocalist or dancer

BTS’ V

Image: V’s Instagram

