10 K-pop idols known as stage geniuses
Yeonjun, dubbed "Big Hit's legendary trainee," stands out for his versatile skills and V-like charisma. His ability to switch expressions resembles V's, making him a potential successor to the senior idol's legacy
TXT’s Yeonjun
Image: Yeonjun’s Instagram
San, praised by dance expert Lia Kim, embodies the "demon" concept with intense moves and sharp eyes. Despite criticism, his precision and passion resonate with fans, reflecting his deep musical connection
ATEEZ’s San
Image: ATEEZ’s Instagram
Yeji continuously impresses fans with remarkable stage presence and performance skills, setting her apart among 4th generation idols. Her energetic vibes and versatile expressions add to her on-stage charm
ITZY’s Yeji
Image: ITZY’s Instagram
As The Boyz's lead dancer, Sunwoo effortlessly grabs attention with his charismatic, smooth dance moves. His youthful, energetic performances further contribute to his stage presence
The Boyz’s Sunwoo
Image: The Boyz’ Instagram
During BLACKPINK's performances, Jennie's presence is captivating. Her singing, rapping, and distinct chic aura set her apart not only within the group but also among all female idols
BLACKPINK’s Jennie
Image: Jennie’s Instagram
Baekhyun earns the title "expression king" in 3rd-gen K-pop for his exceptional stage presence. EXO's main vocalist excels in diverse concepts, performing remarkably across playful and cool styles
EXO’s Baekhyun
Image: Baekhyun’s Instagram
Stray Kids' dynamic choreography is heightened by Felix's seductive facial expressions. Seen as the soul of the group, his performances are captivating and intense
Stray Kids’ Felix
Image: Felix’s Instagram
Nayeon often exudes vibrant energy that complements TWICE's concepts. Adapting gracefully to maturity, she enhances her allure as the group evolves
TWICE’s Nayeon
Image: Nayeon’s Instagram
SM Entertainment selected Kai as EXO's center due to his outstanding performance skills. His ability to embody various concepts, along with his natural charm, defines Kai's unique brand
EXO’s Kai
Image: Kai’s Instagram
In BTS, Jungkook is an all-rounder, and Jimin excels in dancing, but V's captivating stage presence and expressive aura attract new fans with each performance, despite not being the best vocalist or dancer
BTS’ V
Image: V’s Instagram