Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

june 07, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols known for their sense of humor

His humor is as bright and bubbly as his personality, with a knack for making everyone laugh, even himself

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN)

Her humor is dry and witty, with a knack for catching people off guard with her unexpected jokes

Image: YG Entertainment

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

His humor is self-deprecating and goofy, with a knack for making everyone feel comfortable and at ease

Jin (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

His humor is upbeat and energetic, with a knack for getting everyone on their feet and laughing

J-Hope (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

His humor is absurdist and unpredictable, with a knack for leaving everyone wondering what he'll say next

Heechul (Super Junior)

Image: SM Entertainment

His humor is physical and expressive, with a knack for making everyone laugh with his funny facial expressions and body language

Hoshi (SEVENTEEN)

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment

Her humor is confident and sassy, with a knack for making everyone laugh with her unique personality

Hwasa (MAMAMOO)

Image: RBW Entertainment

Her humor is quirky and unpredictable, with a knack for making everyone laugh with her unique sense of humor

Moonbyul (MAMAMOO)

Image: RBW Entertainment

Her humor is bright and cheerful, with a knack for making everyone laugh with her infectious energy

Nayeon (TWICE)

Image: JYP Entertainment

His humor is aegyo-filled and adorable, with a knack for making everyone laugh with his cute antics. 

Sanha (ASTRO)

Image: FANTAGIO

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here