10 K-pop Idols: Mother Of Their Group
Taeyong leads NCT 127 and acts as their caretaker. He cooks, cleans, and supports younger members emotionally. With NCT Dream included, he's responsible for more kids than anyone would prefer
NCT’s Taeyong
Image: Taeyong’s Instagram
Suho is EXO's single mother, courageously raising eight boys. He's shaped them into fine young men, yet EXO remains a bunch of playful kids at heart
EXO’s Suho
Image: Suho’s Instagram
Dubbed Heo Mommy, Solji cares for her playful group of four. Despite their health hiatus, she supports them by providing food on shoots. Her nagging shows genuine concern
EXID’s Solji
Image: Solji’s Instagram
In Produce 101 Season 2, Ji Sung earned the nickname "mom" from Kang Daniel due to his caring nature towards younger trainees. He shows genuine empathy, caring for everyone without reservations
Wanna One’s Yoon Ji Sung
Ji Sung’s Instagram
Jin, despite his playful demeanor, can display responsible parenting traits when required. His dad's jokes and affectionate gestures highlight his unique "cool mom" style. Though his kids might be a handful, there's genuine love among them all
BTS’ Jin
Image: Jin’s Instagram
Being the eldest and seen as the most mature, Irene feels responsible for her group members. She even took charge of ironing clothes in the past
Red Velvet’s Irene
Image: Irene’s Instagram
Jinyoung's inclusion is partly for the humor of the famous "I'm your mom" quote. Despite his occasional sass, he does show care. JB relies on him to handle others, especially Jackson and BamBam
Image: Jinyoung’s Instagram
GOT7’s Jinyoung
It's a consensus that all Girls' Generation members act as a maternal figure for Seohyun. They lovingly look after the youngest member, who reciprocates the care
Image: Girls’ Generation’s Instagram
Girls’ Generation (except Seohyun)
Jeonghan expresses his love by teasing those he cares about, like playfully calling Dino his baby despite Dino's dislike. It's all in good affection
SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
Image: Jeonghan’s Instagram
Living together, Sojin was the cook and caretaker, especially when someone was unwell. She played a maternal role that others couldn't replicate. Watch the clip for clarity
Girl’s Day’s Sojin
Image: Sojin’s Instagram