Hemelin Darlong

august 19, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols: Mother Of Their Group

Taeyong leads NCT 127 and acts as their caretaker. He cooks, cleans, and supports younger members emotionally. With NCT Dream included, he's responsible for more kids than anyone would prefer

NCT’s Taeyong

Image:  Taeyong’s Instagram

Suho is EXO's single mother, courageously raising eight boys. He's shaped them into fine young men, yet EXO remains a bunch of playful kids at heart

EXO’s Suho

Image: Suho’s Instagram

Dubbed Heo Mommy, Solji cares for her playful group of four. Despite their health hiatus, she supports them by providing food on shoots. Her nagging shows genuine concern

EXID’s Solji

Image: Solji’s Instagram

In Produce 101 Season 2, Ji Sung earned the nickname "mom" from Kang Daniel due to his caring nature towards younger trainees. He shows genuine empathy, caring for everyone without reservations

Wanna One’s Yoon Ji Sung

Ji Sung’s Instagram

Jin, despite his playful demeanor, can display responsible parenting traits when required. His dad's jokes and affectionate gestures highlight his unique "cool mom" style. Though his kids might be a handful, there's genuine love among them all

BTS’ Jin

Image: Jin’s Instagram

Being the eldest and seen as the most mature, Irene feels responsible for her group members. She even took charge of ironing clothes in the past

Red Velvet’s Irene

Image: Irene’s Instagram

Jinyoung's inclusion is partly for the humor of the famous "I'm your mom" quote. Despite his occasional sass, he does show care. JB relies on him to handle others, especially Jackson and BamBam

Image: Jinyoung’s Instagram

GOT7’s Jinyoung

It's a consensus that all Girls' Generation members act as a maternal figure for Seohyun. They lovingly look after the youngest member, who reciprocates the care

Image: Girls’ Generation’s Instagram 

Girls’ Generation (except Seohyun)

Jeonghan expresses his love by teasing those he cares about, like playfully calling Dino his baby despite Dino's dislike. It's all in good affection

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan

Image: Jeonghan’s Instagram

Living together, Sojin was the cook and caretaker, especially when someone was unwell. She played a maternal role that others couldn't replicate. Watch the clip for clarity

Girl’s Day’s Sojin

Image: Sojin’s Instagram

