 Pujya Doss

January 12, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols That Are Left-Handed

Rosé of BLACKPINK, a left-handed vocalist and guitarist, enchants with her unique talents

Rosé (BLACKPINK)

Image:  YG Entertainment

NMIXX's charismatic Sullyoon, a left-handed member, adds flair to the group's performances with her distinct style

Sullyoon (NMIXX)

Image:  Swing Entertainment

P1HARMONY's Intak, a skilled left-handed drummer, contributes to the group's dynamic sound and stage presence

Intak (P1HARMONY)

Image:  FNC Entertainment

Left-handed Yoojung from OnlyOneOf showcases versatility as a dancer, bringing a unique touch to the group's performances

Yoojung (OnlyOneOf)

Image:  8D Creative

TXT's Taehyun, a left-handed vocalist, charms fans with his soulful voice and expressive performances

Taehyun (TXT)

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, a left-handed member, stands out with his multi-talents, from singing and dancing to his visual appeal

Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

ATEEZ's powerful vocalist Jongho, left-handed, impresses with his vocal prowess and stage charisma

Jongho (ATEEZ)

Image:  KQ Entertainment

RIIZE's Sungchan, a left-handed member, adds a unique touch to the group's performances with his talent and stage presence

Sungchan (RIIZE)

Image:  Fantagio Music

Left-handed Jungmo of CRAVITY, a versatile musician, contributes to the group's success with his musical abilities

Jungmo (CRAVITY)

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Minnie from (G)I-DLE, a left-handed vocalist, captivates with her melodic voice and diverse musical contributions

Minnie ((G)I-DLE)

Image:  Cube Entertainment

