10 K-pop Idols That Are Left-Handed
Rosé of BLACKPINK, a left-handed vocalist and guitarist, enchants with her unique talents
Rosé (BLACKPINK)
Image: YG Entertainment
NMIXX's charismatic Sullyoon, a left-handed member, adds flair to the group's performances with her distinct style
Sullyoon (NMIXX)
Image: Swing Entertainment
P1HARMONY's Intak, a skilled left-handed drummer, contributes to the group's dynamic sound and stage presence
Intak (P1HARMONY)
Image: FNC Entertainment
Left-handed Yoojung from OnlyOneOf showcases versatility as a dancer, bringing a unique touch to the group's performances
Yoojung (OnlyOneOf)
Image: 8D Creative
TXT's Taehyun, a left-handed vocalist, charms fans with his soulful voice and expressive performances
Taehyun (TXT)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, a left-handed member, stands out with his multi-talents, from singing and dancing to his visual appeal
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN)
Image: Pledis Entertainment
ATEEZ's powerful vocalist Jongho, left-handed, impresses with his vocal prowess and stage charisma
Jongho (ATEEZ)
Image: KQ Entertainment
RIIZE's Sungchan, a left-handed member, adds a unique touch to the group's performances with his talent and stage presence
Sungchan (RIIZE)
Image: Fantagio Music
Left-handed Jungmo of CRAVITY, a versatile musician, contributes to the group's success with his musical abilities
Jungmo (CRAVITY)
Image: Starship Entertainment
Minnie from (G)I-DLE, a left-handed vocalist, captivates with her melodic voice and diverse musical contributions
Minnie ((G)I-DLE)
Image: Cube Entertainment