10 K-pop idols that are name twins

Both vocalists of one of the leading K-pop groups share their names Jisoo. While BLACKPINK has Kim Jisoo, SEVENTEEN has Hong Jisoo
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and SEVENTEEN’s Joshua
While Han Jisung is an all-rounder member of Stray Kids, Park Jisung stands as the main dancer of NCT Dream
Stray Kids’ Han and NCT Dream’s Jisung
Though spelt differently both, Im Yoona from Girls Generation and Shin Yuna from ITZY share the similar sounding name both in real life as well on stage
Girls Generation’s Yoona and ITZY’s Yuna
Both Son Chaeyoung and Lee Chaeyoung have made their marks in the K-pop industry with their prominent roles in their groups TWICE and formis_9 respectively
TWICE’ Chaeyoung and formis_9’s Chaeyoung
Known for their unmatched stage presence, Hwang Hyunjin from Stray Kids and Kim Hyunjin from LOONA share the same stage and real life names
Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and LOONA’s Hyunjin
Park Sooyoung and Choi Sooyoung might be a few years apart in age but not just share their real names, they also their their rapper and sub-vocalist spots in their groups Red Velvet and Girls Generation respectively
Red Velvet’s Joy and Girls Generation’s Sooyoung
Both prominent members of globally acclaimed K-pop groups, Mark Tuan and Lee from GOT7 and NCT have made their marks in the music industry with impeccable talent they carry
GOT7’s Mark and NCT’s Mark
SHINee’s Choi Minho is a sunbae to Stray Kids’ Minho but they share their stage names and their remarkable stage presence
SHINee’s Minho and Stray Kids’ Minho
Park Jimin, a prominent member of K-pop super group BTS no just shares his name but also his surname with soloist Park Jimin who is known as Jamie Park
BTS’ Jimin and Jamie Park
V, aka Kim Taehyung and J. Seph, also Kim Taehyung share the same name on official documents. While J.Seph has been discharged from the military, V is set to enlist this month