Saumya

DECEMBER 07, 2023

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols that are name twins

Both vocalists of one of the leading K-pop groups share their names Jisoo. While BLACKPINK has Kim Jisoo, SEVENTEEN has Hong Jisoo

 Image: YG Entertainment and PLEDIS Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and SEVENTEEN’s Joshua

While Han Jisung is an all-rounder member of Stray Kids, Park Jisung stands as the main dancer of NCT Dream

Image: JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment

Stray Kids’ Han and NCT Dream’s Jisung

Though spelt differently both, Im Yoona from Girls Generation and Shin Yuna from ITZY share the similar sounding name both in real life as well on stage

Image: JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment

Girls Generation’s Yoona and ITZY’s Yuna

Both Son Chaeyoung and Lee Chaeyoung have made their marks in the K-pop industry with their prominent roles in their groups TWICE and formis_9 respectively

 Image: JYP Entertainment and Stone Music Entertainment

TWICE’ Chaeyoung and formis_9’s Chaeyoung

Known for their unmatched stage presence, Hwang Hyunjin from Stray Kids and Kim Hyunjin from LOONA share the same stage and real life names

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and LOONA’s Hyunjin

Image: JYP Entertainment and BlockBerry Creative

Park Sooyoung and Choi Sooyoung might be a few years apart in age but not just share their real names, they also their their rapper and sub-vocalist spots in their groups Red Velvet and Girls Generation respectively

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet’s Joy and Girls Generation’s Sooyoung

Both prominent members of globally acclaimed K-pop groups, Mark Tuan and Lee from GOT7 and NCT have made their marks in the music industry with impeccable talent they carry

Image: JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment

GOT7’s Mark and NCT’s Mark

SHINee’s Choi Minho is a sunbae to Stray Kids’ Minho but they share their stage names and their remarkable stage presence

Image: SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment

SHINee’s Minho and Stray Kids’ Minho

Park Jimin, a prominent member of K-pop super group BTS no just shares his name but also his surname with soloist Park Jimin who is known as Jamie Park

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC and JYP Entertainment

BTS’ Jimin and Jamie Park

V, aka Kim Taehyung and J. Seph, also Kim Taehyung share the same name on official documents. While J.Seph has been discharged from the military, V is set to enlist this month

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC and RBW

BTS’ V and KARD’s J.Seph

