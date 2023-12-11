10 K-pop idols to enlist in military soon

BTS Leader RM made his solo debut with the studio album Indigo in 2022. He wrote a heartfelt letter to fans ahead of military enlistment on Dec 11, 2023.
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ RM
BTS' Jimin is ready to say goodbye to his fans on December 12, 2023, to carry out his military duties. But before that, he gave a beautiful gift to fans in the form of his solo debut album Face in 2023
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ Jimin
BTS’ V serenaded the audience with his debut solo album Layover which was released in 2023. Now, he’s all set to fulfill his army duties from December 11, 2023.
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ V
BTS’s maknae, Jungkook, is all set to bid farewell to fans on December 12, 2023, after enchanting them with his debut solo album GOLDEN which is ruling the global charts
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’ Jungkook
Taeyong became the first member of NCT to debut as a soloist this year, with his EP Shalala
NCT 127's Taeyong
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Shinwon will commence his military service from December 21 onwards, while his mates from PENTAGON will continue with group activities
Image Credit: Cube Entertainment
PENTAGON's Shinwon
SEVENTEEN’s leader S. Coups sustained an injury in August 2023, and he was out of the promotional activities for the group’s 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's S. Coups
Jeonghan is the vocalist of the thirteen-member group SEVENTEEN, which debuted in May 2015 with its EP 17 Carat
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan
Baekho is a former member of the NU'EST boy group. He embarked on his solo journey with the release of his first EP Absolute Zero in October 2022
Image Credit: PLEDIS Entertainment
Baekho
Ex-NU'EST member debuted as a soloist in February this year with a mini-album titled Truth or Lie and is actively working as an actor. His latest K-drama My Lovely Liar brought him to the limelight