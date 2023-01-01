Heading 3

april 29, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols to follow for Fashion updates

Pujya Doss

Image: Jennie’s official Instagram

Jennie of BLACKPINK

A style chameleon, Jennie masters high fashion and streetwear effortlessly, setting trends wherever she goes

Fearless fashion icon CL pushes boundaries with her bold and unconventional style.

Image: CL’s official Instagram 

CL 

Confident and sexy, Hyuna embraces diverse fashion trends, from flirty to edgy.

Image: Hyuna’s official Instagram

Hyuna 

Sunmi radiates chic elegance, always impeccably dressed with an eye for detail

Image: Sunmi’s official Instagram

Sunmi

A timeless fashionista, IU blends classic elegance with a modern twist.

Image: IU’s official Instagram

IU 

J-Hope from BTS is one of the many K-pop idols known for his dynamic personal style. The star was also named Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador this year

Image: J-Hope‘s official Instagram

J-Hope of BTS

Need some inspiration for bold and edgy menswear ensembles? Taeyong of NCT is who you need to be following on Instagram

Taeyong of NCT

Image: Taeyong‘s official Instagram

ASTRO member Rocky’s personal style seamlessly shifts between urban cool and refined elegance. Like J-Hope and Taeyong, his style is a combination of streetwear and tailored pieces

Image: Rocky‘s official Instagram

Rocky of ASTRO

Hyunjin from Stray Kids was announced as Versace’s most recent global brand ambassador and is set to star in his first campaign for the Italian fashion house’s Holiday 2023 collection

Hyunjin of Stray Kids

Image: Hyunjin‘s official Instagram

There is a reason why Jungkook is considered to be one of, if not THE most, popular members of BTS. Besides his musical prowess, he is also a full-fledged fashion icon

Jungkook of BTS

Image: BTS‘s official Instagram

