10 K-pop idols to follow for Fashion updates
Pujya Doss
Image: Jennie’s official Instagram
Jennie of BLACKPINK
A style chameleon, Jennie masters high fashion and streetwear effortlessly, setting trends wherever she goes
Fearless fashion icon CL pushes boundaries with her bold and unconventional style.
Image: CL’s official Instagram
CL
Confident and sexy, Hyuna embraces diverse fashion trends, from flirty to edgy.
Image: Hyuna’s official Instagram
Hyuna
Sunmi radiates chic elegance, always impeccably dressed with an eye for detail
Image: Sunmi’s official Instagram
Sunmi
A timeless fashionista, IU blends classic elegance with a modern twist.
Image: IU’s official Instagram
IU
J-Hope from BTS is one of the many K-pop idols known for his dynamic personal style. The star was also named Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador this year
Image: J-Hope‘s official Instagram
J-Hope of BTS
Need some inspiration for bold and edgy menswear ensembles? Taeyong of NCT is who you need to be following on Instagram
Taeyong of NCT
Image: Taeyong‘s official Instagram
ASTRO member Rocky’s personal style seamlessly shifts between urban cool and refined elegance. Like J-Hope and Taeyong, his style is a combination of streetwear and tailored pieces
Image: Rocky‘s official Instagram
Rocky of ASTRO
Hyunjin from Stray Kids was announced as Versace’s most recent global brand ambassador and is set to star in his first campaign for the Italian fashion house’s Holiday 2023 collection
Hyunjin of Stray Kids
Image: Hyunjin‘s official Instagram
There is a reason why Jungkook is considered to be one of, if not THE most, popular members of BTS. Besides his musical prowess, he is also a full-fledged fashion icon
Jungkook of BTS
Image: BTS‘s official Instagram