 Moupriya Banerjee

MARCH 17, 2024

Entertainment

 10 K-pop idols-turned-actors part 2

Lee Hyeri rose to a top Korean actress with her charming performance in hit dramas like Reply 1988, Moonshine, My Roommate Is a Gumiho and more

Image: Creative Group INC

Girl’s Day’s Lee Hyeri

The lead-vocalist of EXO, Suho paved his way to TV industry with prominent roles in dramas like Behind Your Touch, How Are You Bread, Rich Man, the upcoming drama Missing Crown Prince, and more

Image: SM Entertainment 

 EXO’s Suho

With his captivating look and compelling acting, the EXO member Do Kyungsoo is winning hearts with dramas like 100 Days My Prince, Bad Prosecutor, Hello Monster, and more hits

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO’s Do Kyungsoo

BLACKPINK member Jisoo seamlessly transformed into a K-drama actress with her stellar performance as the leading female in Snowdrop

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Image: YG Entertainment 

From SF9 to leading actor, Rowoon’s journey in K-drama land is spectacular with hit dramas like Extraordinary You, Destined with You, The King’s Affection, and more

 SF9’s Rowoon

Image: Rowoon official IG

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung proved herself as a successful K-drama actress with leading roles in Not Others, So I Married an Anti-fan, If You Wish Upon Me, and more

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung 

Image: SARAM Entertainment

2PM’s Ok Taecyeon rose to fame in K-drama industry with his profound performances in Vincenzo, Heartbeat, Save Me, Blind, and more hit K-dramas

 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTOB member Sungjae charms with his endearing presence in hit dramas like The Gloden Spoon, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Mystic Pop-up Bar, and more

 BTOB’s Sungjae

Image: Sungjae official IG

From K-pop icon to prominent K-drama actor, SHINee’s Minho sparked popularity with dramas like Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, The Fabulous, Yumi’s Cells, and more

SHINee’s Minho

Image: Minho official IG

The actor-singer Park Jinyoung has made a name for himself with unmatched performances in He is Psychometric, The Legend of The Blue Sea, Dream High 2, and more

 GOT7’s Park Jinyoung

Image: BH Entertainment

