10 K-pop idols-turned-actors part 2
Lee Hyeri rose to a top Korean actress with her charming performance in hit dramas like Reply 1988, Moonshine, My Roommate Is a Gumiho and more
Image: Creative Group INC
Girl’s Day’s Lee Hyeri
The lead-vocalist of EXO, Suho paved his way to TV industry with prominent roles in dramas like Behind Your Touch, How Are You Bread, Rich Man, the upcoming drama Missing Crown Prince, and more
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO’s Suho
With his captivating look and compelling acting, the EXO member Do Kyungsoo is winning hearts with dramas like 100 Days My Prince, Bad Prosecutor, Hello Monster, and more hits
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO’s Do Kyungsoo
BLACKPINK member Jisoo seamlessly transformed into a K-drama actress with her stellar performance as the leading female in Snowdrop
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
Image: YG Entertainment
From SF9 to leading actor, Rowoon’s journey in K-drama land is spectacular with hit dramas like Extraordinary You, Destined with You, The King’s Affection, and more
SF9’s Rowoon
Image: Rowoon official IG
Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung proved herself as a successful K-drama actress with leading roles in Not Others, So I Married an Anti-fan, If You Wish Upon Me, and more
Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung
Image: SARAM Entertainment
2PM’s Ok Taecyeon rose to fame in K-drama industry with his profound performances in Vincenzo, Heartbeat, Save Me, Blind, and more hit K-dramas
2PM’s Ok Taecyeon
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTOB member Sungjae charms with his endearing presence in hit dramas like The Gloden Spoon, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Mystic Pop-up Bar, and more
BTOB’s Sungjae
Image: Sungjae official IG
From K-pop icon to prominent K-drama actor, SHINee’s Minho sparked popularity with dramas like Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, The Fabulous, Yumi’s Cells, and more
SHINee’s Minho
Image: Minho official IG
The actor-singer Park Jinyoung has made a name for himself with unmatched performances in He is Psychometric, The Legend of The Blue Sea, Dream High 2, and more
GOT7’s Park Jinyoung
Image: BH Entertainment