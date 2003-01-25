10 K-pop idols turning 21 in 2024
Kangmin was born on January 25, 2003, and debuted with VERIVERY on January 9, 2019, at the age of 15
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Kangmin (VERIVERY)
Taeyoung was born on January 27, 2003, and debuted with CRAVITY on April 14, 2020, at the age of 17
Image: Starship Entertainment
Taeyoung (CRAVITY)
Haewon was born on February 25, 2003, and debuted with NMIXX on February 22, 2022, at the age of 18
Image: JYP Entertainment
Haewon (NMIXX)
Minjae was born on April 10, 2003, and debuted with xikers on March 30, 2023, at the age of 19
Image: KQ Entertainment
Minjae (xikers)
Sunoo was born on June 24, 2003, and debuted with ENHYPEN on November 30, 2020, at the age of 17
Image: BELIFT LABS
Sunoo (ENHYPEN)
Seongmin was born on August 1, 2003, and debuted with CRAVITY on April 14, 2020, at the age of 16
Image: Starship Entertainment
Seongmin (CRAVITY)
Kazuha was born on August 9, 2003, and debuted with LE SSERAFIM on May 2, 2022 at the age of 18
Kazuha (LE SSERAFIM)
Image: Source Music
Sungho was born on September 4, 2003, and debuted with BOYNEXTDOOR on May 30, 2023, at the age of 19
Image: KOZ Entertainment.
Sungho (BOYNEXTDOOR)
Sriya was born on September 15, 2003, and debuted with BLACKSWAN on May 26, 2022 at the age of 18
Sriya (BLACKSWAN)
Image: DR Music
Click Here
Seunghan was born on October 2, 2003, and debuted with RIIZE on September 4, 2023, at the age of 19
Image: SM Entertainment
Seunghan (RIIZE)