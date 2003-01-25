Heading 3

 October 25, 2023

10 K-pop idols turning 21 in 2024

Kangmin was born on January 25, 2003, and debuted with VERIVERY on January 9, 2019, at the age of 15

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

Kangmin (VERIVERY)

Taeyoung was born on January 27, 2003, and debuted with CRAVITY on April 14, 2020, at the age of 17

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Taeyoung (CRAVITY)

Haewon was born on February 25, 2003, and debuted with NMIXX on February 22, 2022, at the age of 18

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Haewon (NMIXX)

Minjae was born on April 10, 2003, and debuted with xikers on March 30, 2023, at the age of 19

Image:  KQ Entertainment

Minjae (xikers)

Sunoo was born on June 24, 2003, and debuted with ENHYPEN on November 30, 2020, at the age of 17

Image: BELIFT LABS

 Sunoo (ENHYPEN)

Seongmin was born on August 1, 2003, and debuted with CRAVITY on April 14, 2020, at the age of 16

Image:  Starship Entertainment

Seongmin (CRAVITY)

Kazuha was born on August 9, 2003, and debuted with LE SSERAFIM on May 2, 2022 at the age of 18

 Kazuha (LE SSERAFIM)

Image: Source Music

Sungho was born on September 4, 2003, and debuted with BOYNEXTDOOR on May 30, 2023, at the age of 19

Image:  KOZ Entertainment.

Sungho (BOYNEXTDOOR)

Sriya was born on September 15, 2003, and debuted with BLACKSWAN on May 26, 2022 at the age of 18

Sriya (BLACKSWAN)

Image:  DR Music


Seunghan was born on October 2, 2003, and debuted with RIIZE on September 4, 2023, at the age of 19

Image: SM Entertainment

 Seunghan (RIIZE)

