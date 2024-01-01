10 K-pop idols turning 30 in 2024
A charismatic leader with musical finesse, Jay B's journey from GOT7 showcases his growth as an artist
Image: JYP Entertainment
Jay B (GOT7)
EXO's dancing sensation, Kai's evolution as a performer has mesmerized fans for years
Image: SM Entertainment
Kai (EXO)
iKON's Jay, a lyrical genius, has demonstrated his talents since his debut. His journey continues to inspire
Image: YG Entertainment
Jay (iKON)
A dynamic Red Velvet member, Seulgi's versatile talents have shone brightly from the very beginning
Image: SM Entertainment
Seulgi (Red Velvet)
BTS's ray of sunshine, J-Hope's incredible journey from debut to stardom warms hearts worldwide
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope (BTS)
MJ's radiant personality and musical prowess have defined his ASTRO journey, leaving a lasting impact
Image: Fantagio
MJ (ASTRO)
Jackson's charisma and multitalented persona continue to dazzle fans as he evolves post-GOT7
Jackson (GOT7)
Image: JYP Entertainment
EXO's maknae, sehun's growth as an artist from a young age is a testament to his exceptional talent
Image: SM Entertainment
Sehun (EXO)
BTS's leader RM has shown remarkable growth, from debut to global recognition, leaving an indelible mark
RM (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Suzy's journey from a teen idol to a successful actress and solo artist is a testament to her versatile talents
Image: Coupang play
Bae Suzy (Miss A)