Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols Variety Show Kings or Queens

A seasoned idol celebrated for his sharp humor and wit, Heechul effortlessly infuses life into any show, leaving audiences in stitches

Image: SM Entertainment.

Heechul (Super Junior): 

The variety show maestro, Leeteuk's leadership and comedic flair set the stage ablaze with laughter, earning him the title of entertainment dynamo

Image: SM Entertainment.

Leeteuk (Super Junior): 

SEVENTEEN's comedic genius, Seungkwan delights fans with his playful antics, spot-on impersonations, and infectious sense of humor, adding joy to every scene

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN): 

TWICE's charming scene-stealer, Sana's boundless energy and adorable aegyo bring laughter wherever she goes, making her a variety show favorite

Sana (TWICE): 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN's unexpected humorist, Mingyu's dry wit and ability to break character add layers of hilarity to every moment, keeping audiences entertained

Mingyu (SEVENTEEN): 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Fearlessly authentic, Hwasa's confident persona and witty banter bring light-heartedness to any setting, showcasing her unapologetic charm and humor

Hwasa (MAMAMOO): 

Image: RBW Entertainment.

Doyoung (NCT): 

Image: SM Entertainment.

NCT's quick-witted entertainer, Doyoung's playful nature and talent for mimicry make him a natural on variety shows, earning him laughs and admiration

MONSTA X's unexpected comic, Shownu's deadpan humor and surprising wit add depth to his stoic image, revealing a delightful comedic side

Shownu (MONSTA X): 

Image: Starship Entertainment.

A force of personality, Jessi's bold honesty and comedic timing create memorable moments, forming hilarious interactions with fellow guests and leaving a lasting impression

Jessi:

Image: P NATION.

Radiating charisma and charm, Joy's vivacious personality and quick wit light up any room. Her infectious energy and playful banter make her a delightful presence on variety shows

Joy (Red Velvet):

Image: SM Entertainment.

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here