10 K-pop Idols Variety Show Kings or Queens
A seasoned idol celebrated for his sharp humor and wit, Heechul effortlessly infuses life into any show, leaving audiences in stitches
Image: SM Entertainment.
Heechul (Super Junior):
The variety show maestro, Leeteuk's leadership and comedic flair set the stage ablaze with laughter, earning him the title of entertainment dynamo
Image: SM Entertainment.
Leeteuk (Super Junior):
SEVENTEEN's comedic genius, Seungkwan delights fans with his playful antics, spot-on impersonations, and infectious sense of humor, adding joy to every scene
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN):
TWICE's charming scene-stealer, Sana's boundless energy and adorable aegyo bring laughter wherever she goes, making her a variety show favorite
Sana (TWICE):
Image: JYP Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's unexpected humorist, Mingyu's dry wit and ability to break character add layers of hilarity to every moment, keeping audiences entertained
Mingyu (SEVENTEEN):
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Fearlessly authentic, Hwasa's confident persona and witty banter bring light-heartedness to any setting, showcasing her unapologetic charm and humor
Hwasa (MAMAMOO):
Image: RBW Entertainment.
Doyoung (NCT):
Image: SM Entertainment.
NCT's quick-witted entertainer, Doyoung's playful nature and talent for mimicry make him a natural on variety shows, earning him laughs and admiration
MONSTA X's unexpected comic, Shownu's deadpan humor and surprising wit add depth to his stoic image, revealing a delightful comedic side
Shownu (MONSTA X):
Image: Starship Entertainment.
A force of personality, Jessi's bold honesty and comedic timing create memorable moments, forming hilarious interactions with fellow guests and leaving a lasting impression
Jessi:
Image: P NATION.
Click Here
Radiating charisma and charm, Joy's vivacious personality and quick wit light up any room. Her infectious energy and playful banter make her a delightful presence on variety shows
Joy (Red Velvet):
Image: SM Entertainment.