Saumya

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols we'd like to see acting

ARMYs are well-versed with the fact that BTS’ visual king Jin is an acting school graduate. Ever since he acted in BTS WORLD’s clips, fans have been wanting more

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ Jin: 

Since pre-debut, Ryujin has been seen making appearances in concept films and even music videos of idols including BTS and her stage presence makes fans demand for actress Ryujin

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

ITZY’s Ryujin: 

Jackson Wang is one K-pop idol who has always played a fictional role for each fandom, no matter whose it is. With his ever-surprising solo ventures, fans eagerly await actor Jackson

SOURCE: Team Wang

GOT7’s Jackson: 

BLACKPINK’s dramatic music videos never fail to leave BLINKs amazed and if there’s one member whose expressions stand out the most, it has to be Rosé

SOURCE: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s Rosé: 

Honestly, how many of us are still not over SEVENTEEN’s DK as King Arthur? Well, not us at least. DK’s exceptional performance has left fans wanting to see him more acting projects

SOURCE: PLEDIS Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s DK: 

Hyunjin is one charismatic Stray Kids member who surely captivates fans with his stage presence and dramatic expressions. Now, imagine Hyunjin’s visuals in an actual drama?

SOURCE: JYP Entertaiment

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin: 

TWICE’s leader Jihyo possesses very expressive facial features and she knows how to use them well on stage. It adds on to the  excitement to see her in an actual film or drama role 

SOURCE: JYP Entertainment

TWICE’s Jihyo: 

Did we just forget how convincingly RM performed the role of a detective in BTS WORLD story? Of course not until we actually get to see Mr. IQ 148 take an acting project

SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’ RM: 

Multi-talented soloist and former IOI member Somi is one of the young idols who delivers her best no matter what she does. From singing and dancing to modeling and emceeing, Somi has done it all. So, acting next?

SOURCE: The BLACK Label

Jeon Somi: 

LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin is another idol who continues to mesmerize fans with her capability to express efficiently, making fans wonder if she would take up an acting project in future

SOURCE: SOURCE Music

LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin: 

