10 K-pop idols who ace the bare-faced look
The BTS leader's natural charisma and striking features shine even without makeup
Image: RM’s Instagram
RM
The main vocalist of EXO exudes freshness and handsome allure effortlessly
Baekhyun’s Instagram
Baekhyun
The GOT7 member and solo artist has a captivating bare-faced presence
Jackson Wang
Image: Jackson Wang’s Instagarm
The BTS member has a natural handsomeness and it is undeniable
Jin
Image: Jin’s Instagram
Obviously, this list wouldn’t be complete without Suzy. The artist has been called the most beautiful woman in Korea multiple times
Bae Suzy
Image: Suzy’s Instagram
The BTS member’s multi-talented vocalist has an enchanting, bare-faced charm
V
Image: V’s Instagram
The main dancer of EXO possesses an effortless allure even without makeup
Kai
Image: Kai’s Instagram
IU is literally a queen of the barefaced look. The idol looks so incredible without makeup that you can barely tell the difference.
IU
Image: IU’s Instagram
Another BTS heartthrob, Jimin's bare face radiates warmth and appeal
Jimin
Image: Jimin’s Instagram
The youngest member of EXO has a captivating, bare-faced presence that fans adore
Sehun
Image: Sehun’s instagram