Pujya Doss

july 10, 2024

10 K-pop idols who ace the bare-faced look

The BTS leader's natural charisma and striking features shine even without makeup

Image: RM’s Instagram

RM 

The main vocalist of EXO exudes freshness and handsome allure effortlessly

Baekhyun’s Instagram

Baekhyun

The GOT7 member and solo artist has a captivating bare-faced presence

Jackson Wang

Image: Jackson Wang’s Instagarm 

The BTS member has a natural handsomeness and it is undeniable

Jin

Image: Jin’s Instagram

Obviously, this list wouldn’t be complete without Suzy. The artist has been called the most beautiful woman in Korea multiple times

Bae Suzy

Image: Suzy’s Instagram

The BTS member’s multi-talented vocalist has an enchanting, bare-faced charm


Image: V’s Instagram

The main dancer of EXO possesses an effortless allure even without makeup

Kai

Image: Kai’s Instagram

IU is literally a queen of the barefaced look. The idol looks so incredible without makeup that you can barely tell the difference.

IU

Image: IU’s Instagram

Another BTS heartthrob, Jimin's bare face radiates warmth and appeal

Jimin

Image: Jimin’s Instagram

The youngest member of EXO has a captivating, bare-faced presence that fans adore

Sehun 

Image: Sehun’s instagram

