10 K-pop idols who also have foreign nationalities
Pujya Doss
Image: JYP Entertainment
NMIXX Lily:
Lily, with her ethereal beauty and captivating stage presence, adds an international flair to NMIXX's lineup, charming fans with her talent and unique charm
Rosé's mesmerizing vocals and radiant aura have captured the hearts of millions worldwide, solidifying her status as a global icon in BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK Rosé:
Huh Yunjin brings her stunning visuals and exceptional talent to LE SSERAFIM, captivating audiences with her captivating performances and international charm
Image: Source Music
LE SSERAFIM Huh Yunjin:
Kevin's charisma and vocal prowess shine brightly in The Boyz, captivating fans with his dynamic stage presence and endearing personality
Image: Cre.Ker Entertainment
The Boyz Kevin:
Chan's leadership and versatility in Stray Kids showcase his international appeal, earning admiration for his rap skills and heartwarming connection with fans
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids Chan:
Felix's deep voice and captivating dance moves make him stand out in Stray Kids, earning praise for his international background and undeniable talent
Image: JYP Entertainment
Stray Kids Felix:
Johnny's charisma and charm shine in NCT, captivating audiences with his engaging personality and impressive rap skills, adding diversity to the group's global appeal
NCT Johnny:
Image: SM Entertainment
Mark's rap prowess and stage presence make him a standout member of NCT, garnering international recognition for his talent and contribution to the group's success
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT Mark:
Joshua's sweet vocals and warm personality have endeared him to fans worldwide, adding a charming international flair to Seventeen's diverse lineup
Seventeen Joshua:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Vernon's rap skills and charismatic presence make him a vital part of Seventeen, captivating fans with his international background and dynamic performances
Seventeen Vernon:
Image: tvN