may 11, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who also have foreign nationalities

Pujya Doss

Image: JYP Entertainment

NMIXX Lily: 

Lily, with her ethereal beauty and captivating stage presence, adds an international flair to NMIXX's lineup, charming fans with her talent and unique charm

Rosé's mesmerizing vocals and radiant aura have captured the hearts of millions worldwide, solidifying her status as a global icon in BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK Rosé: 

Huh Yunjin brings her stunning visuals and exceptional talent to LE SSERAFIM, captivating audiences with her captivating performances and international charm

Image: Source Music

LE SSERAFIM Huh Yunjin:

Kevin's charisma and vocal prowess shine brightly in The Boyz, captivating fans with his dynamic stage presence and endearing personality

Image: Cre.Ker Entertainment

The Boyz Kevin:

Chan's leadership and versatility in Stray Kids showcase his international appeal, earning admiration for his rap skills and heartwarming connection with fans

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids Chan: 

Felix's deep voice and captivating dance moves make him stand out in Stray Kids, earning praise for his international background and undeniable talent

Image: JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids Felix: 

Johnny's charisma and charm shine in NCT, captivating audiences with his engaging personality and impressive rap skills, adding diversity to the group's global appeal

NCT Johnny: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Mark's rap prowess and stage presence make him a standout member of NCT, garnering international recognition for his talent and contribution to the group's success

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT Mark:

Joshua's sweet vocals and warm personality have endeared him to fans worldwide, adding a charming international flair to Seventeen's diverse lineup

Seventeen Joshua: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Vernon's rap skills and charismatic presence make him a vital part of Seventeen, captivating fans with his international background and dynamic performances

Seventeen Vernon: 

Image: tvN

