april 26, 2024

10 K-pop Idols Who Are Also Acting Powerhouses

Pujya Doss

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU : 

From chart-topping hits to acclaimed dramas like Hotel Del Luna, IU mesmerizes with her versatile talent, captivating audiences with her emotive performances and undeniable charm

With his heartthrob looks and compelling acting in True Beauty, Cha Eun-woo proves his mettle as a versatile performer, captivating fans on screen and stage

Image: Fantagio

Cha Eun-woo : 

From Girls' Generation to leading lady, Im Yoon-ah shines in dramas like The K2, showcasing her acting prowess and earning praise for her compelling performances

Image: SM Entertainment

Im Yoon-ah :

Suzy seamlessly transitions from K-pop idol to celebrated actress, captivating audiences with her memorable roles in dramas like While You Were Sleeping

Image: Management SOOP

Bae Suzy : 

Park Hyung-sik charms with his endearing performances in dramas like Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, proving his talent extends beyond the stage to screen

Image: Star Empire Entertainment

Park Hyung-sik : 

From Girls' Generation to actress, Kwon Yu-ri shines in dramas like Defendant, showcasing her versatility and earning recognition for her captivating performances

Image: SM Entertainment

Kwon Yu-ri : 

Kim Se-jeong captivates with her natural charm and impressive acting in dramas like School 2017, proving her talent as a multi-faceted entertainer

Kim Se-jeong : 

Image: Jellyfish Entertainment

Yook Sung-jae steals hearts with his memorable roles in dramas like Goblin, showcasing his depth as an actor and earning acclaim for his compelling performances

Image: Cube Entertainment

Yook Sung-jae :

Krystal captivates with her enigmatic presence and nuanced acting in dramas like The Heirs, establishing herself as a versatile performer beyond her K-pop roots

Krystal Jung : 

Image: SM Entertainment

V of BTS made his acting debut in the historical K-drama Hwarang the Poet’s Warrior Youth. He stole many hertz with his adorable acting 

V of BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

