10 K-pop Idols Who Are Also Acting Powerhouses
Pujya Doss
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU :
From chart-topping hits to acclaimed dramas like Hotel Del Luna, IU mesmerizes with her versatile talent, captivating audiences with her emotive performances and undeniable charm
With his heartthrob looks and compelling acting in True Beauty, Cha Eun-woo proves his mettle as a versatile performer, captivating fans on screen and stage
Image: Fantagio
Cha Eun-woo :
From Girls' Generation to leading lady, Im Yoon-ah shines in dramas like The K2, showcasing her acting prowess and earning praise for her compelling performances
Image: SM Entertainment
Im Yoon-ah :
Suzy seamlessly transitions from K-pop idol to celebrated actress, captivating audiences with her memorable roles in dramas like While You Were Sleeping
Image: Management SOOP
Bae Suzy :
Park Hyung-sik charms with his endearing performances in dramas like Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, proving his talent extends beyond the stage to screen
Image: Star Empire Entertainment
Park Hyung-sik :
From Girls' Generation to actress, Kwon Yu-ri shines in dramas like Defendant, showcasing her versatility and earning recognition for her captivating performances
Image: SM Entertainment
Kwon Yu-ri :
Kim Se-jeong captivates with her natural charm and impressive acting in dramas like School 2017, proving her talent as a multi-faceted entertainer
Kim Se-jeong :
Image: Jellyfish Entertainment
Yook Sung-jae steals hearts with his memorable roles in dramas like Goblin, showcasing his depth as an actor and earning acclaim for his compelling performances
Image: Cube Entertainment
Yook Sung-jae :
Krystal captivates with her enigmatic presence and nuanced acting in dramas like The Heirs, establishing herself as a versatile performer beyond her K-pop roots
Krystal Jung :
Image: SM Entertainment
V of BTS made his acting debut in the historical K-drama Hwarang the Poet’s Warrior Youth. He stole many hertz with his adorable acting
V of BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC