10 K-pop Idols Who Are Also Skilled Songwriters
Sweet voice, IU writes like a poet, crafting melodies that touch hearts deeply. Her songs paint emotions vividly, making her a queen of K-pop storytelling
Image: EDAM Entertainment
IU:
RM's pen is mightier than the sword, as he weaves lyrics that inspire millions. His rap verses reflect introspection and societal critique
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM (BTS):
Zico's genius knows no bounds; he's a mastermind of rhythm and rhyme. His compositions blend genres seamlessly, defining K-hip-hop's evolution
Image: KQ Entertainment
Zico (Block B):
G-Dragon, a trendsetter in every sense, pours his soul into his music. His lyrics resonate with rebellious energy and heartfelt confessions
G-Dragon (BIGBANG):
Image: YG Entertainment
Taeyeon's voice drips with honey, carrying melodies that linger in memory. Her songs capture the beauty of love and longing with grace
Taeyeon (Girls' Generation):
Image: SM Entertainment
Suga's pen dances with rhythm and emotion, crafting verses that echo authenticity. His lyrics speak of struggles and dreams, connecting deeply with listeners
Suga (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Peniel (BTOB):
Image: Cube Entertainment
Peniel's sincerity shines through his music, as he pens verses filled with honesty and vulnerability. His compositions reflect the journey of self-discovery
Elly's rap flows like a river, carrying stories of empowerment and resilience. Her lyrics empower listeners, echoing the voice of a new generation
Elly (EXID):
Image: Banana Culture
Junhyung's pen is a brush painting emotions, as he creates melodies that resonate with raw honesty. His songs speak of love, loss, and hope.
Junhyung (Highlight):
Image: Around Us Entertainment
Changbin's verses are like lightning, striking with power and intensity. His lyrics reflect the fire within, igniting passion in every listener's heart
Changbin (Stray Kids):
Image: JYP Entertainment