Heading 3

Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop Idols Who Are Also Skilled Songwriters

Sweet voice, IU writes like a poet, crafting melodies that touch hearts deeply. Her songs paint emotions vividly, making her a queen of K-pop storytelling

Image: EDAM Entertainment

IU: 

RM's pen is mightier than the sword, as he weaves lyrics that inspire millions. His rap verses reflect introspection and societal critique

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM (BTS): 

Zico's genius knows no bounds; he's a mastermind of rhythm and rhyme. His compositions blend genres seamlessly, defining K-hip-hop's evolution

Image: KQ Entertainment

Zico (Block B): 

G-Dragon, a trendsetter in every sense, pours his soul into his music. His lyrics resonate with rebellious energy and heartfelt confessions

G-Dragon (BIGBANG):

Image: YG Entertainment

Taeyeon's voice drips with honey, carrying melodies that linger in memory. Her songs capture the beauty of love and longing with grace

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation): 

Image: SM Entertainment

Suga's pen dances with rhythm and emotion, crafting verses that echo authenticity. His lyrics speak of struggles and dreams, connecting deeply with listeners

Suga (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Peniel (BTOB): 

Image: Cube Entertainment

Peniel's sincerity shines through his music, as he pens verses filled with honesty and vulnerability. His compositions reflect the journey of self-discovery

Elly's rap flows like a river, carrying stories of empowerment and resilience. Her lyrics empower listeners, echoing the voice of a new generation

Elly (EXID): 

Image: Banana Culture

Junhyung's pen is a brush painting emotions, as he creates melodies that resonate with raw honesty. His songs speak of love, loss, and hope.

Junhyung (Highlight): 

Image: Around Us Entertainment

Changbin's verses are like lightning, striking with power and intensity. His lyrics reflect the fire within, igniting passion in every listener's heart

Changbin (Stray Kids): 

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here