10 K-pop Idols Who Are Amazing Dancers
Pujya Doss
Image: SM Entertainment
Taemin - SHINee
Taemin is often hailed as one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry. His fluidity, precision, and versatility in dance styles have earned him the nickname Dancing Machine
Kai is known for his powerful and charismatic dancing. He seamlessly blends various dance genres, making him a standout performer in EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
Kai - EXO
Lisa's dance abilities have garnered her praise from fans and fellow idols alike. Her dynamic and energetic performances contribute to BLACKPINK's stage presence
Image: YG Entertainment
Lisa - BLACKPINK
Jimin is celebrated for his elegant and emotional dance style. He incorporates storytelling and expressive movements into his performances, adding depth to BTS's choreography
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin - BTS
Momo is TWICE's main dancer and is admired for her sharp and energetic dance moves. Her dance covers and solo performances showcase her skills
Image: JYP Entertainment
Momo - TWICE
J-Hope's vibrant and dynamic dance style complements BTS's performances. His stage presence and versatile skills make him a standout dancer
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope - BTS
Seulgi is recognized for her clean and powerful dancing. Her ability to convey emotions through dance adds a unique layer to Red Velvet's performances
Seulgi - Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
Ten is known for his exceptional dance technique and proficiency in various styles. His performances in NCT and WayV showcase his versatility
Image: SM Entertainment
Ten - NCT/WayV
Yeonjun, a member of TXT, has gained attention for his dynamic and charismatic dance performances. He contributes to TXT's synchronization and energy on stage
Yeonjun - TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Eunhyuk is a member of Super Junior and has been renowned for his dance skills since the group's debut. His energetic and innovative choreography has left a mark on K-pop
Eunhyuk - Super Junior
Image: Label SJ