Hrishita Das

april 18, 2024

Entertainment

10 K-pop idols who are anime fans

Chanyeol's love for anime shines through his collection of merchandise and his animated personality, making him a true otaku at heart

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO's Chanyeol: 

Soobin's passion for anime is evident in his interviews, where he often mentions his favorite series and characters, bonding with fans over shared interests

Image: BIGHIT Music

TXT's Soobin: 

Despite his busy schedule, Woozi finds time to indulge in anime, often sharing recommendations with fans and expressing his love for the art form

SEVENTEEN's Woozi: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Taeyong often gives anime recommendations to his fans and also occasionally references during interviews, showcasing his admiration for Japanese culture

NCT's Taeyong: 

Image: SM Entertainment

V's fondness for anime is well-known among ARMYs, as he forms connections with fans by sharing his favorite series and characters

BTS' V: 

Image: BIGHIT Music

The artist revealed that she loves Haikyuu and even visited an anime merchandise store in a live stream during her time in Japan

LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin: 

Image: Source Music

Yeri chose the path to become an idol after watching Full Moon o Sagashite, where the main character becomes a singer

Red Velvet's Yeri: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Yuta's upbringing in Japan influences his love for anime, as he often discusses his favorite series and characters

NCT's Yuta: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Soyeon's favorite hobby during her free time is watching anime, especially her favorite show, One Piece

(G)-IDLE's Soyeon: 

Image: CUBE Entertainment

Heechul's status as an anime fan is well-established, as he frequently discusses his favorite series and is often seen in their merchandise

Super Junior's Heechul: 

Image: SM Entertainment

