10 K-pop idols who are anime fans
Chanyeol's love for anime shines through his collection of merchandise and his animated personality, making him a true otaku at heart
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO's Chanyeol:
Soobin's passion for anime is evident in his interviews, where he often mentions his favorite series and characters, bonding with fans over shared interests
Image: BIGHIT Music
TXT's Soobin:
Despite his busy schedule, Woozi finds time to indulge in anime, often sharing recommendations with fans and expressing his love for the art form
SEVENTEEN's Woozi:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Taeyong often gives anime recommendations to his fans and also occasionally references during interviews, showcasing his admiration for Japanese culture
NCT's Taeyong:
Image: SM Entertainment
V's fondness for anime is well-known among ARMYs, as he forms connections with fans by sharing his favorite series and characters
BTS' V:
Image: BIGHIT Music
The artist revealed that she loves Haikyuu and even visited an anime merchandise store in a live stream during her time in Japan
LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin:
Image: Source Music
Yeri chose the path to become an idol after watching Full Moon o Sagashite, where the main character becomes a singer
Red Velvet's Yeri:
Image: SM Entertainment
Yuta's upbringing in Japan influences his love for anime, as he often discusses his favorite series and characters
NCT's Yuta:
Image: SM Entertainment
Soyeon's favorite hobby during her free time is watching anime, especially her favorite show, One Piece
(G)-IDLE's Soyeon:
Image: CUBE Entertainment
Heechul's status as an anime fan is well-established, as he frequently discusses his favorite series and is often seen in their merchandise
Super Junior's Heechul:
Image: SM Entertainment